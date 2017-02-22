  1. Blogs
A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

All the food and fun that Sarasota has to offer this week.

By Riley Board 2/22/2017 at 9:50am

Grilled cheese tycmdi

Image: Shutterstock

The 29th Annual Venice Italian Feast & Carnival

Feb. 23 through 26

Join the Italian American Club of Venice at the Venice Airport for a festival of music, dance, rides, fireworks and a variety of Italian-inspired foods. The event promises salads, fries, fish, ribs, gyros, hot dogs, meatballs, pizza, cannoli, funnel cake, pastas and so much more. 

9th Annual Beertopia

Feb. 25

Stop by Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch this Saturday for a celebration of all things beer. Wine, local food and more will be served alongside an impressive collection of craft beers. The festival will also feature live music and a silent auction.

Palmetto Grilled Cheese Festival

Feb. 25

Gourmet grilled cheese, local desserts, music and more. The Palmetto Grilled Cheese Festival this Saturday promises amazing things for all the cheese-lovers in the area.

Bops & Hops at Darwin Brewing Company

Feb. 25

Spring training opens this Saturday, and Darwin Brewing Company is celebrating its return with live music from Woody Pines, Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones and Faceless Bandits, and food trucks including Bulgogi Sarasota, Mouthole BBQ, Traveling Kitchen Catering and out and about coffee

