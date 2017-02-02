Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

Want to forego the standard rose bouquet that never lasts? Our fashion editor Heather Dunhill has rounded up a few ideas for Valentine’s Day that are way better than a box of chocolates.

Shoes are always a good idea, especially if they are by Christian Louboutin. Find the Coralita Mia heart pump at Saks Fifth Avenue, $845.00.

Every girl loves a little romance. Acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Brad Gooch brilliantly brings to life the revered thirteenth-century Persian poet Rumi, who believed in the "religion of love." Get it at Bookstore1, $28.99

Courtesy of Rue

A daily reminder...this best friends charm by Edie Parker. One hundred percent hand-poured acrylics set in charcoal starlight and white pearlescent with gold hardware. Available at Rue, $350.

This Pyrrha talisman reads La Clef Est Y Vous in French, which translates to "the key is yours." Swoon. Find it at Bohemian Bliss, $320.

Go local with a sweet box of goodies by Sunnyday Merchantile titled "Love The Little Things." Filled with special treasures & pretty totems, it will remind the recipient of the little things that make life grand. Includes: Blush + Gold Ceramic Votive, “Little Things” catch-all tray, jewel box truffle tin and Cinque Terre nail polish. Available at www.sunnydaymercantile.com , $59.

The scent of a rose is a lasting and amorous token that celebrates the beauty of innate feminine charm. Available at BlueMercury, $130.