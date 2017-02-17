  1. Blogs
Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

Aimee DeMariano Cogan--managing director at Morgan Stanley, mom and Gator grad--dishes on her timeless style and love of a great pair of heels.

By Alicia King Robinson 2/17/2017 at 9:57am

Img 2355 dyacbf

Aimee DeMariano Cogan has been working in the financial services industry for 25 years. Boston-born, this boss lady loves statement heels and dresses for the occasion, whether she's in Sarasota or Manhattan. She divulges her best financial advice and talks about some of her classic style icons. 

WHO: Aimee DeMariano Cogan, 45, managing director at Morgan Stanley and a founding member of the Bellwether Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney 

WHAT I DO: My mother will tell you that at age 5 I knew I wanted a career in finance. With my parents' guidance, I pursued a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Florida. I spent another four years dedicated to obtaining two professional financial designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®). 

Img 2386 eb22yx

As a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, I meet with clients regularly in Sarasota to provide comprehensive financial plans and construct portfolios with my team to help achieve their goals. I also spend a part of my time serving on and running several councils for the firm, working out of our corporate headquarters in Manhattan. Therefore, my wardrobe needs to be pretty flexible, ranging from resort-town professional to Wall Street professional.    

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT YOUR JOB: Assisting individuals and families from all over the world, helping them with their long-term investment and wealth management needs and legacy planning. I also collaborate with top support teams across the country to craft solutions.

BEST PIECE OF FINANCIAL ADVICE: Set short-term and long-term financial goals and manage your portfolio around those. Then try to avoid reacting to the fear-and-greed news cycle.

Img 2434 i5swae

 MY STYLE: Classic, fun, easy, elegant and confident. 

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? I naturally gravitate towards bold patterns, incorporating them with staples that will last long-term. I’ve transitioned to focus on fewer pieces, high-quality fabrics and mixing up my staples.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: Michael Kors, Elie Tahari, Black Halo and Rebecca Talyor are work staples that I wear regularly. Ted Baker and Karen Millen are two British designers that I love for work and fun. My go-to suits are mostly Hugo Boss and Giorgio Armani for when I am in our New York offices. I also love special occasion dresses from Dolce & Gabanna, Etro and Roberto Cavalli, especially if I can scoop them up on sale. I am Italian after all!

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? Classic icons like Audrey Hepburn and Diane von Furstenberg have inspired me as well as more contemporary fashion ambassadors like Elizabeth Hurley and Gwyneth Paltrow.

STYLE TIP FOR WOMEN: I think style is more about your attitude. If you feel great in what you are wearing, it will show through.

STYLE MANTRA: Buy less, but do your homework and choose well. 

Img 2422 chqj2v

MY GO-TO ITEM(S): A sheath dress and statement shoes. I’m a bit of a shoe nut.

MOST-PRIZED POSSESSION: My statement shoes, which include some high-end designers, but I try to buy most of them on sale. Some have landed in the spotlight at the Wine Women and Shoes charity event.

GREATEST EXTRAVAGANCE? A watch that I purchased for myself after I took the CFP exam. My analysis was if I amortized the cost over the amount of time I dedicated to working towards this exam, it would be a great incentive to get me through and work the extra push.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: A fun dress with a great pair of heels for date night with my husband or a night out with friends!

Img 2380 dwd78s

Aimee is wearing a dress by Black Halo, Dior heels (purchased at Nordstrom Rack), gifted necklace from Influence Style, watch by Chopard, a platinum princess-cut engagement ring with sapphires, platinum and princess-cut stud diamond earrings and glasses by OGI Evolution from Center for Sight.

Similar Styles | Dress: here, here or here | Heels: here or here | Necklace: here, here or here

Aimee DeMariano is a Financial Advisor with the Wealth Management Division of Morgan Stanley in Sarasota. The information contained in this article is not a solicitation to purchase or sell investments. Any information presented is general in nature and not intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors as the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Investing involves risks and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest. The views expressed herein are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect the views of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Member SIPC, or its affiliates
 
Alicia king headshot fe45gm

 A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.

