Punta Gorda's Wine & Jazz Festival Returns Feb. 25

Mindi Abair Image: Courtesy Mindi Abair

One of the mellowest little festivals in Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda’s Chamber of Commerce’s Wine and Jazz Festival at Laishley Park returns on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its 12th year. Less than an hour south on I-75, Punta Gorda is a charming small town with a pretty waterfront downtown park, and that’s where the festival is staged. This year’s line-up includes Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mindy Abair, the also Grammy-nominated guitarist Chieli Minucci and Special EFX and smooth jazz musician Peter White.

Tickets are $75 and food and beverages can be purchased in the park. Gates open at 12:30 and the music starts at 1 p.m. (But be sure to arrive in time to drive around a bit and admire the historic homes and cottages in this little Florida town.) For more information, visit puntagordachamber.com.