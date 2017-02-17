  1. Blogs
Jazzy Afternoon

Punta Gorda's Wine & Jazz Festival Returns Feb. 25

Wine, music and more at a Punta Gorda fest.

By Pam Daniel 2/17/2017 at 4:01pm

Mindi kidqtv

Mindi Abair

Image: Courtesy Mindi Abair

 One of the mellowest little festivals in Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda’s Chamber of Commerce’s Wine and Jazz Festival at Laishley Park returns on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its 12th year. Less than an hour south on I-75, Punta Gorda is a charming small town with a pretty waterfront downtown park, and that’s where the festival is staged. This year’s line-up includes Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mindy Abair, the also Grammy-nominated guitarist Chieli Minucci and Special EFX and smooth jazz musician Peter White.

Tickets are $75 and food and beverages can be purchased in the park.  Gates open at 12:30 and the music starts at 1 p.m. (But be sure to arrive in time to drive around a bit and admire the historic homes and cottages in this little Florida town.) For more information, visit puntagordachamber.com.

music
4:01pm By Pam Daniel

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

