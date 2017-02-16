Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 16-22

  1. Blogs
Wisefool 89 yzxz9i

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Seesaw

Feb. 17-18

The Ringling Museum takes its New Stages series all over the bayfront campus this season while its Historic Asolo Theater is under backstage renovation, starting this weekend with Seesaw. The New Mexico-based acrobatic theater troupe Wise Fool will be performing on a huge kinetic sculpture set in the museum courtyard. Showtimes at 7:30 and 9 p.m. 

Hi myworld orioles hk0lto

Image: Todd Olszewski 

Orioles Springfest

Feb. 18

The Birds are back in town—the Baltimore Orioles , that is—and you can welcome them back at the Orioles Springfest Saturday. “Coach” them from the bleachers during practice, catch a Q&A session with catcher Caleb Joseph at noon and enjoy music, games and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium. Meanwhile, here’s our own Q&A with manager Buck Showalter conducted last spring.

The italian girl in algiers photo by rod millington ony7xv

Image: Rod Millington 

Sarasota Opera presents The Italian Girl in Algiers

Feb. 18 

A first-ever production of this Rossini comedy for the acclaimed opera company, sung in Italian with English subtitles. Seven additional performances through March 25.  

Chuchito valdes by city of gainesville 1 uvpjxb

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens 

Chuchito Valdes at Selby Gardens

Feb. 19

Selby Gardens is rolling out a new format for its popular Garden Music concert series:  one concert on the third Sunday afternoon of each month through July. The first this Sunday features pianist and two-time Latin Grammy nominee Chuchito Valdes.

Alvin ailey american dance theater s linda celeste sims and yannick lebrun qwidpu

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Feb. 21

If you haven’t seen the late, great Alvin Ailey’s masterwork, Revelations, you are in for the thrill of a lifetime when his world-renowned dance company performs the full-length piece at the Van Wezel along with Mauro Bigonzetti’s premiere of Deep and new productions of Billy Wilson’s The Winter in Lisbon and Robert Battle’s In/Side. Hurry—we hear it’s nearing sellout. 

Pippin van wezel dcrmh0

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

Pippin

Feb. 17-18

The venerable musical that was reinvented for the 21st century with tons of razzle-dazzle acrobatic energy won four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, and now the Van Wezel brings the national tour to Sarasota for three shows Friday and Saturday.    

The manhattan transfer meets take 6 van wezel lw7sr7

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6

Feb. 19

They’re calling it “The Summit”—two virtuoso vocal groups with 20 Grammy Awards between them meet up on the Van Wezel stage. Java Jive, anyone? 

Fsu asolo rep the drunken city dlm01h

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training presents The Drunken City

Feb. 21-March 12

The talented students of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory take on playwright Adam Bock’s playful contemporary comedy about a trio of friends who set out on a very eventful bachelorette party. Tuesday night is a special “pay what you can” performance. 

Cynthiasayer phot credit gary spector ipgsrd

Image: Gary Spector

Cynthia Sayer's Hot Banjo Show

Feb. 18

The Glenridge PAC welcomes back the jazz banjo star and her band for an evening of Great American Songbook classics, novelty tunes, vaudeville and virtuoso pieces. Our own NEA Jazz Master Dick Hyman says, “She takes us into places where you’d never expect the banjo to be admitted and makes herself completely at home.” Tickets at GPACTix.com.

Iconcept 2016 design by stephanie peters roosil

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Iconcept Avant-Garde Runway Show

Feb. 19

Are you a fan of the Project Runway unconventional materials challenge or simply enjoy the intersection of fashion and art? Then hightail it to Saks Fifth Avenue Sunday evening for Art Center Sarasota’s ninth annual fashion show fund raiser, where models sashay down the runway wearing the most outrageous designs made from the most unconventional materials. 

