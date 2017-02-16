The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

The Corindi model by John Cannon Homes. Image: Courtesy Parade of Homes

If you’re interested in buying a new home or gathering ideas for your existing one, visit the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association’s 2017 Parade of Homes, which starts Friday, Feb. 18 and runs through March 5. One-hundred-twenty-nine model homes will be on display, from such builders as Neal Communities, Medallion Home, John Cannon Homes, Stock Signature Homes, Meritage Homes and CalAtlantic Homes.

The Captiva by Mattamy Homes. Image: Courtesy Parade of Homes

It’s one of the largest Parade of Homes sponsored by the building industry association, says CEO Jon Mast. “Since 2010, the bottom of the great recession, the Parade of Homes has grown 400 percent,” he says, “displaying the strong growth of the housing sector in our region.”

With prices from $200,000 to over $2 million, parade-goers can expect to see a diverse display of brand-new homes that are designed to fit almost every budget. Builders and new home sales representatives will be on-site at all model homes to speak with visitors and answer questions.

For more information, visit ParadeofHomesInfo.com.