  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Sushi News

Yuniku, With Its Endless Sushi Menu, Opens on Lockwood Ridge Road

Chef Judi finds a great deal at Yuniku, a new restaurant in a nondescript plaza at University Boulevard and Lockwood Ridge Road.

By Judi Gallagher 2/15/2017 at 10:41am

Screen shot 2017 02 15 at 10.38.21 am y42tqv

I first noticed Yuniku while dining next door at Brasa & Pisco, one of my favorite Peruvian restaurants, which is located in a nondescript shopping mall on the north side of University (across the street from Detwiler's Farm Market).

If you're not on the lookout, you might miss it. But one thing I have learned since moving to Sarasota 20 years ago is that good things really do come in old strip malls.

Yuniku claims an endless menu of sushi and Asian fusion dishes. But mark my words, this is not a buffet--quality is top of mind here. The endless menu works this way: order from a generous list of sushi rolls, each made to order, as well as Chinese dishes like a General Tso's chicken and Mongolian beef along with noodles, crab rangoon, tempura and hibachi steak and chicken. I could not believe the quality for the price. You can order as much as you want, but in small increments, as there is a charge for uneaten portions, which I completely understand.

There's a lot to take in when you enter Yuniku. The space is warm and inviting, with a large water feature. The cocktail menu offers mai tais  and scorpion bowls, as well as plenty of other signature cocktails. Owner Michael Dong is hard at work, greeting guests and serving house specialties. Michael, originally from China, has been in the  restaurant business since he was 17, and his passion shows.

Yuniku 2 vchel3

On three recent visits during the weekdays, we indulged in spicy crab rolls, salmon avocado rolls, shrimp tempura rolls, spicy tuna rolls and Philadelphia rolls, all for $12.95 per person...and that was just from the sushi side of the menu. There are plenty of Korean and Japanese dishes like udon and chicken bulgogi, too. And while I'm not usually one to order General Tso's chicken, it was delicious and beautifully displayed. Crisp scallion pancakes and kimchi fried rice will also fill you up if the sushi isn't enough. My other suggestion is to order the hibachi with sauce on the side--the sauce can be a little thick and sweet, and the steak and onions are flavorful enough with only a modest dash of it. It's nice to have these other offerings for friends or family that might night care for sushi. 

Yuniku 1 zuywm2

Yuniku also offers a full a la carte menu, and the offerings are varied, but I would focus on the sushi and classic Chinese food. Dinner for adults, Monday-Sunday, is $23.95 per person. Considering I often spend over $50 per person on sushi anyway, this is one heck of a delicious deal. There are happy hour specials, early bird dining and live music nights, too, so best to go online to check it all out. There's also plenty of parking and the restaurant is only a few minutes from downtown and the same from UTC, if you want to get out of the traffic.

Yuniku
8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
(941) 993-1112

Filed under
sushi
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Brasa & Pisco

$$ Peruvian 8347 Lockwood Ridge Road

Brasa & Pisco is the place to rejoice in some really fine Peruvian food prepared by two young brothers and their mom.

Related Content

Mashup

All Hail the Sushi Burrito

11/16/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Article

Spirits of Sarasota: Yume Sushi's Lychee Martini

01/07/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Article

How to Eat Sushi Like a Pro

01/29/2015 By Hannah Wallace

Article

Good Deal: Yume Sushi

05/30/2014 By John Bancroft

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

11:10am By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: State Street's Jimador en Llamas

10:47am By Hannah Wallace

Sushi News

Yuniku, With Its Endless Sushi Menu, Opens on Lockwood Ridge Road

10:41am By Judi Gallagher

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep's Born Yesterday is More Timely Than Ever

10:25am By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Preview

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Announces 2017-18 Season

02/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

In Town

Geena Davis Is On a Mission for Gender Equality in the Media

02/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Orchid Ball

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Icon of Midcentury Modern Architecture

2:34pm By Robert Plunket

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Pop

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

9:56am By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO