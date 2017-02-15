  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Review

Asolo Rep's Born Yesterday is More Timely Than Ever

In a year where politics continues to dominate the conversation, this Garson Kanin comedy both sparkles and inspires.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman 2/15/2017 at 10:25am

Born yesterday 255 v02 og3iny

Christopher Kelly and Christina DeCicco in Asolo Rep's Born Yesterday.

 

When choosing Garson Kanin’s classic Born Yesterday for the 2016-17 season, Asolo Rep artistic director Michael Donald Edwards surely realized how well Kanin’s truly original character of Billie Dawn fit into the American Character theme the theater company has been pursuing for five years. But he could not have known just how timely this play about a highly unorthodox millionaire businessman trying to buy his way into Washington, D.C., would be following the 2016 elections.

That connection makes watching the Asolo’s production of the show more pointed, more relevant, but then Born Yesterday is a play about politics, human nature and the fight to keep democracy alive that will probably never grow old. Fortunately, all of that serious stuff has been expertly wrapped up in a package that entertains at every turn.

Junk man Harry Brock (Norm Boucher) is brash, bullying and used to yelling his demands at top roar. When he first arrives onstage with his flunky Eddie (Jacob Sherburne), beautiful but dim girlfriend Billie (Christina DeCicco) and hard-drinking, self-loathing attorney Ed Devery (Eric Hissom), it’s easy at first just to laugh at his ignorance about how Washington works. (Sound familiar?) After all, Harry has always gotten what he wants by paying for it, and surely that applies to the U.S. senator (Don Walker) he needs to smooth things over for a bill he needs passed.

Born yesterday 564 qob1ni

DeCicco, Norm Boucher and Eric Hissom

 

But as time goes on, Harry doesn’t seem quite so funny. While he can come across as likable when trying to charm reporter Paul Verrall (Christopher Kelly), whom he eventually hires to school Billie to make her “fit in,” nobody’s laughing when his determination to force Billie to sign some business papers turns ugly. Coming to the stage right after the end of World War II, when the United States and other countries had just fought a long battle against fascism, Harry is a reminder that his kind will always need to be stood up to.

cvr2918 v02 due0f5

DeCicco and Boucher in the gin game

 

But while there’s plenty of food for serious thought in Kanin’s play, it’s also just a delight to watch as Billie, a former showgirl with nary a thought except for fancy clothes and playing gin rummy (that famous game between her and Harry never ceases to amuse), first makes a connection with Paul and eventually becomes obsessed with gathering all the information she can into her pretty little head. DeCicco, with a voice that can go from trembly little girl to raucous and a body that’s perfect for wearing Robert Perdziola’s eye-catching costumes, makes us watch her and root for her every minute. You can see the child within her Billie as she joyfully goes from one discovery to the next and a new world opens up for her.

DeCicco also interacts well with Kelly as Verrall, the bespectacled writer who reaches her in a way no man ever has before. And she and Boucher as Harry have plenty of energy together as they shout their way around Perdziola’s handsome set of an expensive Washington hotel room.

Director Peter Amster has led them, and the rest of the cast, with terrific flair. FSU/Asolo Conservatory student Jacob Sherburne is right on the money as the easily bossed-around Eddie, and Hissom gives his Devery the proper mix of venality, disgust and alcohol. By the time the curtain falls on Kanin’s story, we’ve learned a thing or two along with Billie.

Born Yesterday continues in rotating rep through April 15; for tickets call 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.

  

Filed under
asolo repertory theatre, Born Yesterday
Show Comments

Related Content

Razzle Dazzle

Dressing Josephine: An Interview with Costume Designer Eduardo Sigangco

05/12/2016 By Megan McDonald

Limelight

Asolo Rep Gala

03/07/2016 By Rebecca Baxter

Article

Asolo Rep Announces 2015-16 Season

03/18/2015 By Kay Kipling

Essay

Searching for Josephine

05/17/2016 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

11:10am By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: State Street's Jimador en Llamas

10:47am By Hannah Wallace

Sushi News

Yuniku, With Its Endless Sushi Menu, Opens on Lockwood Ridge Road

10:41am By Judi Gallagher

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep's Born Yesterday is More Timely Than Ever

10:25am By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Preview

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Announces 2017-18 Season

02/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

In Town

Geena Davis Is On a Mission for Gender Equality in the Media

02/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Orchid Ball

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

02/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Icon of Midcentury Modern Architecture

2:34pm By Robert Plunket

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Pop

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

9:56am By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO