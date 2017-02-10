Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

Urbex, or urban exploring, is the topic of the next Conversations at the Crocker lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Historic Crocker Church, hosted by the Historical Society of Sarasota County. Visual artist Virginia Hoffman and Sarasota Magazine’s Bob Plunket, shown here, will talk and show images of their travels to some of Florida’s most interesting urban archaeology sites, including some in Sarasota. Urban Exploring, or Urbex, is the study of manmade structures and abandoned ruins. Each structure tells a story about why they were built, what they were used for and what led to their present state of picturesque if somewhat dangerous decay.

London Bay Homes continues its 2017 Tour of Homes at The Founders Club this Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring three models priced from less than $1.5 million to more than $2.1 million. Featured is the 3,322-square-foot semi-furnished Isabella Grande, shown here, a three-bedroom, three-bath model priced at $1,494,779. Also on display is the three-bedroom Girona, priced at $1,986,100, which received the Best Overall Award in its price range at last year’s Parade of Homes. And the Delfina, The Founders Club’s largest model at 4,434 square feet under air, also will be shown. It is priced at $2,178,900.

Plans are under way for The Green at Lakewood Ranch, a 40-acre, mixed-use development within the Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration (CORE) project at State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch. Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company is developing The Green, a 525,000-square-foot project that will encompass more than two dozen businesses within 150,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant spaces and 304 luxury residences. Earth Fare, a natural foods grocer based in Asheville, North Carolina, will be one of two anchors. Site work is scheduled to begin in spring of 2017, with a projected opening in the first quarter of 2018.

WCI Communities has introduced a new phase of Riverview Luxury Penthouse residences at Tidewater Preserve, its community on the banks of the Manatee River in east Bradenton. They offer 3,000 square feet of living space and are priced from the mid-$600,000s. And Tidewater Preserve will soon offer three-bedroom, two-bath maintenance-free Lakeside Carriage Homes with a great room design in 1,710 or 2,376 square feet of living space. Prices start in the mid-$200,000s. Shown here is the three-bedroom, two-bath Loxahatchee Carriage Home model, which offers 1,710 square feet of living space.

D.R. Horton has opened its new amenity center at Toscana Isles in North Venice. The center has a Tuscan-inspired clubhouse with a large gathering room, billiards room with widescreen televisions, fitness center and group exercise/yoga studio, kayak launch, lighted tennis courts, tot lot and infinity-edge pool overlooking a 90-acre lake. Toscana Isles is located one mile east of the 1-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight’s Trail. Eleven floor plans start in the high-$200,000s.