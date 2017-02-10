  1. Blogs
  2. Home View

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

News and notes from the real estate industry.

By Ilene Denton 2/10/2017 at 11:10am

Conversations at the crocker urbex frusob

Image: Virginia Hoffman 

Urbex, or urban exploring, is the topic of the next Conversations at the Crocker lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Historic Crocker Church, hosted by the Historical Society of Sarasota County. Visual artist Virginia Hoffman and Sarasota Magazine’s Bob Plunket, shown here, will talk and show images of their travels to some of Florida’s most interesting urban archaeology sites, including some in Sarasota. Urban Exploring, or Urbex, is the study of manmade structures and abandoned ruins. Each structure tells a story about why they were built, what they were used for and what led to their present state of picturesque if somewhat dangerous decay. 

The isabella grande at the founders club g2e8sj

Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes 

London Bay Homes continues its 2017 Tour of Homes at The Founders Club this Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring three models priced from less than $1.5 million to more than $2.1 million. Featured is the 3,322-square-foot semi-furnished Isabella Grande, shown here, a three-bedroom, three-bath model priced at $1,494,779. Also on display is the three-bedroom Girona, priced at $1,986,100, which received the Best Overall Award in its price range at last year’s Parade of Homes. And the Delfina, The Founders Club’s largest model at 4,434 square feet under air, also will be shown. It is priced at $2,178,900. 

Lwr earth fare the green tesn3z

Image: Courtesy Tavistock Development

Plans are under way for The Green at Lakewood Ranch, a 40-acre, mixed-use development within the Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration (CORE) project at State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch. Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company is developing The Green, a 525,000-square-foot project that will encompass more than two dozen businesses within 150,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant spaces and 304 luxury residences. Earth Fare, a natural foods grocer based in Asheville, North Carolina, will be one of two anchors. Site work is scheduled to begin in spring of 2017, with a projected opening in the first quarter of 2018.

Loxahatchee living and dining vmdrlc

Image: Courtesy WCI Communities 

WCI Communities has introduced a new phase of Riverview Luxury Penthouse residences at Tidewater Preserve, its community on the banks of the Manatee River in east Bradenton. They offer 3,000 square feet of living space and are priced from the mid-$600,000s. And Tidewater Preserve will soon offer three-bedroom, two-bath maintenance-free Lakeside Carriage Homes with a great room design in 1,710 or 2,376 square feet of living space. Prices start in the mid-$200,000s. Shown here is the three-bedroom, two-bath Loxahatchee Carriage Home model, which offers 1,710 square feet of living space. 

Toscana isles infinity edge pool c8y0y5

Image: Courtesy D.R. Horton 

D.R. Horton has opened its new amenity center at Toscana Isles in North Venice. The center has a Tuscan-inspired clubhouse with a large gathering room, billiards room with widescreen televisions, fitness center and group exercise/yoga studio, kayak launch, lighted tennis courts, tot lot and infinity-edge pool overlooking a 90-acre lake. Toscana Isles is located one mile east of the 1-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight’s Trail. Eleven floor plans start in the high-$200,000s.

Filed under
Toscana Isles, D.R. Horton, Tidewater Preserve, WCI Communities, the green at lakewood ranch, the founders club, london bay homes, conversations at the crocker
Show Comments

Related Content

Cold War

New Soviet Scenes Exhibit Opens at The Ringling

11/02/2016 By Riley Board

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

Stoned

Susan Moen Opens The Crystal Cave in Historic Downtown Village

06/22/2016 By Megan McDonald

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Market

11/04/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

02/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/08/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Wise Fool's SEESAW Shines Light on the Joys and Trials of Immigration

02/09/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

02/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Review

An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin

02/09/2017 By Kay Kipling

Valentine's Day

Watch/Listen/Love: Our Favorite Valentine's Day Songs

02/09/2017 By Staff

The Color of Dreams

Marc Chagall Exhibit is Coming to Selby This Month

02/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Opera Announces Its 2017-18 Season

02/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

11:21am With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

11:21am With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

11:10am By Ilene Denton

Pop

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

11:02am By Ilene Denton

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

9:55am By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO