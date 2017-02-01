Where and What to Eat This Week

Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich from A La Mode Macaron

Be still our hearts: That's what you get from Autumn Fuller's food cart, A La Mode Macaron, which has been setting up outside Perq Coffee Bar on Sundays. We tried the s'mores flavor ($5), and it was super tasty: milk chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered graham crackers and toasted marshmallow cream, sandwiched between two giant graham-cracker-flavored macaron cookies. Pro tip: these sweet treats sell out quickly, so follow A La Mode Macaron on Facebook to find out where Fuller will be setting up, and get there early.

Meat Lasagna from Siesta Pizzeria

Siesta Pizzeria's meat lasagna gives you a total "OMG!" moment when you bite into it. It's made of layers of thin pasta sheets with a near-perfect tomato sauce, creamy ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and it's brown and crispy at the edges. The serving is enormous, and for $15.99 will give you at least three meals. Just make sure you call ahead to see if it's have it on Siesta Pizza's specials board--or even better, pre-order 4-6 servings or a pan for a gathering. It's insanely yummy, and we all know lasagna is even better the second day.

Cuban Sandwich from Cafe Havana

One of Florida’s greatest contributions to the culinary world, the Cuban sandwich has everything going for it: a big meaty punch from the roasted pork and cuts of salumi, lactic grace from the cheese, brightness from the yellow mustard, a dash of sour from the pickles and crunch from the pressed bread. Cafe Havana’s version, which starts at $5.99, hits all those notes—a good reason why it’s known for attracting Cuban ballplayers in town for spring training or the minor leagues.

Pork Potstickers from Rusty Bucket

Among Rusty Bucket’s full menu of carefully curated sports bar specialties, the pork potstickers ($9.79) are a surprising standout. Seared crispy on one side and steamed soft on the other, the porky little pillows come nestled in an orange pool of sweet chili sauce, which delivers a solid Buffalo-like kick. There’s also ponzu sauce on the side to sweeten the pot(sticker).

Duck from Pub 32

The young female chef at Pub 32 has come up with a brilliant menu of modern spins on Irish classics, including crispy-tender duck breast atop mustard-greens-infused Anson Mill grits, accompanied by pumpkin-spiced duck confit and preserved fruit ($26). It’s rich, substantial fare, perfect with a mug of Guinness on a cool (for Florida) winter evening.