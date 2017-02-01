The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

Ruffle Up

Ruffles are the new foundation for a dramatic evening out, whether they frame the face, a shoulder or the hip. This feminine detail has been made new again in this cascading piece by Altuzarra. Find looks like this at Lotus Boutique, Bohemian Bliss or Saks Fifth Avenue.

Diamond Jubilee

Harry Kotlar’s cushion-cut diamonds have an old-world sensibility for the modern sophisticate. This piece, which includes natural pink diamonds, is from the Arabesque collection and crafted of platinum, 4.14ctw., with the E/VS2 center stone boasting 3.02 ct. Tilden Ross, $75,000

It’s a Snap

Now that we’ve perfected the selfie, it’s time to take it old school. Nostalgia meets the latest in digital technology with Polaroid Snap, where you can snap, print, and share memories instantly. Macy’s, $99

Nail Hero

Julep’s Mighty Nail & Cuticle Serum lives up to its name. Super-charged amino acids transform dry and damaged cuticles almost overnight. Watch your nails get stronger with fewer ridges and less splitting in only two to three weeks. Nordstrom, $28