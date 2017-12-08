  1. Fashion & Shopping
Merry Shopmas

Get Your Holiday Shop On at These Festive Events

There's holiday fun to be had at these local shopping events.

By Ella Melzer 12/8/2017 at 10:14am

Image: Shutterstock 

Burns Court Sip, Shop, and Stroll / Scavenger Hunt

Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Send yourself on a holiday mission with the Burns Court Sip, Shop and Stroll event. Starting at the Craft Bar,  hunters will pick up their list of clues and stroll down burns court looking for hidden special ornaments in stores. Once hunters find all 14 ornaments they can head back to the Craft Bar to be entered into a drawing to win a Burns Court gift basket. There will be live music and festive cocktails and snacks in shops as well. 

Southside Village Holiday Stroll 

Dec. 8, 5-9 p.m. 

While you're out shopping this weekend make a stop at Southside Village to take your holiday pictures with Santa, take a turn on the snowslide, and take part in fun holiday crafts and games. There will also be music and a raffle.

Holidays Around the Ranch 

Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Join Santa and friends on Lakewood Ranch Main Street for its holiday season premiere. This event will feature carolers, hot cocoa and eggnog, street vendors, and even ice skating. Bring a non-perishable food item or an unused toy to donate. 

Atomic Holiday Bazaar 

December 9-10, 12-5 p.m.

Looking for an unusual Christmas gift? The Atomic Holiday Bazaar will be home to wonderful handmade oddities as well as arts and crafts you wont find anywhere else. From organic body scrubs to indie fashion, the Bazaar has it. 

