  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 7-13

The Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights, 98˚ at Christmas, Too Hot to Handel and more.

By Ilene Denton 12/7/2017 at 11:48am

98 degrees press photo iscor8

98 Degrees

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

98˚ At Christmas

Dec. 11

‘90s teen heartthrobs Nick Lachy, Drew Lachy, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre, better known as 98˚, visit the Van Wezel for a night of holiday music to celebrate the release of their new album, Let It Snow. There will be squealing from the audience!

 

Gretrathegreatwhite creditwashedashore org b5yzfh

Greta the Great White from Mote's "Sea Debris" exhibit

Image: WashedAshore.org

Mote’s Sea Debris Sculptures

Opening Dec. 9

Here’s an artful lesson in upping our stewardship of the earth’s oceans: Mote Aquarium will display eight larger-than-life sculptures made entirely of debris washed ashore along Oregon’s coastline starting Dec. 9. “Sea Debris: Awareness Through Art” is a powerful way “to start the conversation regarding an issue that is affecting all of the world’s oceans on a macro- and microscopic scale,” says Evan Barniskis of Mote. Several events are planned until the exhibit closes June 15, including a teen clean-up of City Island Feb. 10; visit mote.org/seadebris for details.

Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Dec. 9

Join the throngs heading to Bayfront Park, City Island and Centennial Park Saturday evening for the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. A flotilla of boats all decked out for the holidays will cross Sarasota Bay starting at 6 p.m. It’s been a Sarasota tradition for 32 years. 

Sarasota cuban ballet school nutcracker hyoba2

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School Presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 9

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School has garnered quite a reputation for excellence; find out for yourself when it presents a classical version of The Nutcracker Saturday evening at the Venice Performing Arts Center. 

Sarasota orchestra benjamin beilman pu9grw

Benjamin Beilman

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

The Sarasota Orchestra Symphonic Carnival

Dec. 8-10

It’s Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, and the Sarasota Orchestra is commemorating it with a performance of Symphonic Dances from his beloved West Side Story. Also on the program are Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture, Suite from The Firebird by Stravinsky and Barber’s Violin Concerto performed by guest soloist Benjamin Beilman. Three performances at the Van Wezel.

Too hot to handel 04 lr photo by barbara banks ryzfmh

Too Hot to Handel

Image: Barbara Banks

Too Hot to Handel

Dec. 10

Everybody’s favorite Christmas oratorio, Handel’s Messiah, takes on a lively gospel twist thanks to the Choral Artists of Sarasota and soloists from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, State College of Florida Concert Choir, Festival Singers of Florida and the Manatee Performing Arts High School. Last year’s inaugural concert was so popular they’re moving it to the 1,700-plus-seat Van Wezel.

02.5 bello stage copy ix8hjz

Bello Nock

Image: Feld Entertainment

Showfolks 50th Anniversary Circus

Dec. 8-9

This just in: famed daredevil clown Bello Nock will headline the Showfolks of Sarasota circus performances at Robarts Arena this weekend. Showfolks, the alliance of circus artists and executives who’ve lived in and around Sarasota, is marking its 50th anniversary with these performances .  

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Family

Showfolks 50th Anniversary Circus

Editor’s Pick Robarts Arena

Circus performances at Robarts Arena.

Concerts

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents “Too Hot to Handel”

Tickets are $25-$75. Student tickets are $15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The return of "Too Hot to Handel" to take place at the Van Wezel.

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Symphonic Carnival

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Masterworks concert series continues with works by Berlioz, Barber, Bernstein and Stravinsky.

Dance

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School presents "The Nutcracker"

Venice Performing Arts Center

At the Venice Performing Arts Center.

Concerts

98 Degrees Christmas

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Presented by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 16-22

11/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

11/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

10/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Sip it Up and Start Again

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels Tickets Still on Sale

12/07/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Recipe

Recipe: Glazed Apple Cookies from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Gingerbread House Workshop and Other Local Dining Events

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Shop Local

Lakewood Ranch Farmers Market Opens Today

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 7-13

12/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Sonata a Due

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique's Jazzy Nights Gala

12/04/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

11/29/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

12/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/04/2017

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe