It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

The Culture Collective allows anyone ages 21 to 39 to experience Sarasota's vibrant and growing arts community.

By Ella Melzer 12/7/2017 at 11:06am

The Sarasota Culture Collective's 2017-18 starts Dec. 16.

If you're a fan of our local arts scene, the Sarasota Culture Collective is offering a chance for anyone ages 21 to 39 to experience Sarasota's vibrant and growing arts community. This community includes organizations such as Asolo Repertory Theatre, Westcoast Black Theater Troupe, Sarasota Opera, The Sarasota Ballet, The Ringling, Florida Studio Theatre and Sarasota Orchestra

For a $125 annual fee, Sarasota Culture Collective immerses its members in the arts by offering members one ticket to a performance at each of the participating organizations, and hosting events throughout the year before or after a show. Events can be anything from a cocktail reception to a behind-the-scenes tour of a set to up-close-and-personal presentations by performers.

"The Culture Collective is an outstanding program for young professionals in the community to be able to learn more about the arts and become more engaged in the arts at a reasonable price point," says Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, who runs the Culture Collective program.

The membership is good for access to all Culture Collective meetups and perfomances. You can purchase a dual membership for yourself and your partner ($240), which is good for two tickets to each meet-up and two tickets to a performance at each of the participating organizations. You can purchase a membership here or go to the Culture Collective's webpage for more information and to see this year's performance schedule—but hurry, the 2017-18 season's first performance is Dec. 16.

