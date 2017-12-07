Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels Tickets Still on Sale

At last year's Men, Whiskey & Watches event, from left to right: Sam Wilson, Bart Lowther, Dan Starostecki and Nichole Zych Image: Lori Sax

The popular annual Child Protection Center fundraiser Men, Whiskey & Watches has a new addition this year: Wheels. The swanky party, which kicks off at 6 p.m. next Friday, Dec. 15, will include a huge range of whiskey pours from around the globe, as well as a buffet, a pick of luxury watches, a live auction and, new this year, a fleet of exotic cars.

It's a killer opportunity to sample distinguished distilled delights in a beautiful setting, and the money supports a worthy cause. Last year's fiesta raised almost $120,000 to support the Child Protection Center, which provides child abuse intervention and support for those affected by abuse.

Tickets go for $175 and they're still available. The main party takes place at the gorgeous Phillippi Estate Park mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the night before the main festival, event organizers are hosting a poker tournament at the Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota. Tickets to the poker tourney are $75.