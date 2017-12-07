  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

Sip it Up and Start Again

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels Tickets Still on Sale

Cocktails for a cause.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 12/7/2017 at 10:23am

Men whiskey watches wheels ewnmmu

At last year's Men, Whiskey & Watches event, from left to right: Sam Wilson, Bart Lowther, Dan Starostecki and Nichole Zych

Image: Lori Sax

The popular annual Child Protection Center fundraiser Men, Whiskey & Watches has a new addition this year: Wheels. The swanky party, which kicks off at 6 p.m. next Friday, Dec. 15, will include a huge range of whiskey pours from around the globe, as well as a buffet, a pick of luxury watches, a live auction and, new this year, a fleet of exotic cars.

It's a killer opportunity to sample distinguished distilled delights in a beautiful setting, and the money supports a worthy cause. Last year's fiesta raised almost $120,000 to support the Child Protection Center, which provides child abuse intervention and support for those affected by abuse.

Tickets go for $175 and they're still available. The main party takes place at the gorgeous Phillippi Estate Park mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the night before the main festival, event organizers are hosting a poker tournament at the Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota. Tickets to the poker tourney are $75.

Filed under
nonprofits, philanthropy, Child Protection Center, whiskey, Men Whiskey and Watches
Show Comments

Related Content

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Limelight

Firefly Gala

04/03/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Whiskeytown

An Insightful, Fun, Somewhat Blurry Taste-Test of Downtown's Best Whiskey Drinks

03/20/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Annals of Spiritous Beverages

Whiskey Obsession Tickets Go on Sale Friday

11/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Sip it Up and Start Again

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels Tickets Still on Sale

10:23am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Recipe

Recipe: Glazed Apple Cookies from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Gingerbread House Workshop and Other Local Dining Events

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Shop Local

Lakewood Ranch Farmers Market Opens Today

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

11:06am By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Sonata a Due

12/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique's Jazzy Nights Gala

12/04/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Christmas Time Is Here

The Charlie Brown Christmas Live Show Brings Vince Guaraldi's Soundtrack to Life

12/04/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

11/29/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

12/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

11:06am By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/04/2017

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe