C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Gingerbread House Workshop and Other Local Dining Events

Including the Manatee River Boat Parade and Christmas market at The Lucky Frog.

By Stephanie Isaac 12/6/2017 at 11:18am

Shutterstock 492454783 uzxnow

Image: Shutterstock

Grand Opening of The Market at Lakewood Ranch

Dec. 6

Come out to the Sarasota Polo Club for the grand opening of this new farmers market. Shop local vendors, enjoy mini fitness classes by the YMCA, culinary demos, fun activities for the kids, live music. and more. This event takes place from 3–7 p.m. and will be held every Wednesday through April. 

C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Dec. 7

C'est La Vie Restaurant and Bakery will be celebrating their 20th anniversary at their downtown Sarasota location with a special dinner. The dinner will feature a French style cuisine, served buffet style. The menu will include homemade foie gras, assorted verrines, mini-quiches, salads, salmon, meat, charcuterie, French cheeses with homemade bread and paté. Included in the buffet will be C'est La Vie's famous bite-size desserts accompanied by a glass of wine as well as Champagne. Also to look forward to are a raffle drawing and gift certificates. This event is $35 per person plus tax and takes place at 7 p.m. For reservations, call (941) 906-9575

Manatee River Boat Parade Viewing Party & Buffet

Dec. 9

Pier 22 hosts this event to kick off the Manatee River Boat Parade. Attendees of the restaurant's VIP viewing party receive reserved seating, a glass of Champagne and tasty eats, including pasta primavera, prime rib, house salad, peel 'n' eat shrimp, seafood, miniature desserts and more. The procession of the decorated boats is due to pass by Pier 22 around 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $69.95 for adults and $24.95 for children 12 and under. For reservations call (941) 748-8087

Christmas Market at The Lucky Frog Restaurant

Dec. 9  

The Lucky Frog Restaurant presents a German Christmas Market in its beer garden, where you can find holiday gifts for your loved ones. You can also taste authentic German gluehwein (warm spiced red wine), as well as indulge in a delicious German meal at the restaurant. This event takes place from 5–8 p.m.

Gingerbread House Workshop 

Dec. 10

Join Julie Deffense of Julie Deffense Artistry for a fun-filled afternoon decorating your own candy-covered edible gingerbread house! Learn how to make the edible royal-icing glue, and let your inner artist shine. All materials included during this three hour workshop; plus, enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco and something sweet made by Julie. Once it's over, take your creation home with you and share with your family and friends. One gingerbread house per person; children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The event will take place from 2- 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 . 

Pier 22

$$ New American, Seafood 1200 1st Avenue West

A beautiful view of the Manatee River is yours at this casually elegant restaurant/ballroom near the Bradenton Riverwalk.

C'est La Vie

$$ French Multiple Locations

Enjoy a true taste of France at this popular Main Street bistro and bakery.

Sarasota Polo Club

Sports 8201 Polo Club Lane

Sunday afternoon matches December through April.

