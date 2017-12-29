  1. Eat & Drink
Happy New Year

Recipe: Pineapple Drop Cocktail

A simple recipe that gets a sweet touch from locally made sorbet.

By Megan McDonald 12/29/2017 at 11:05am

Shutterstock 437325811 1 ld2m1s

Image: Shutterstock

New York may be known for the famous New Year's Eve ball drop, but here in Sarasota, we're pretty partial to downtown's midnight pineapple drop. So we love this cocktail from our friends at Orange Octopus, inspired by our region's festivities—not only because it's delicious, but because it's dead easy. Just grab a bottle of bubbly and a pint of sorbet and you're all set. Simple, sweet, festive—the perfect way to usher in a new year.

Ollie’s Pineapple Drop

Recipe courtesy of Orange Octopus

Ingredients

Bottle of Champagne (here are a few tips for choosing one)
1 pint of Orange Octopus' pineapple Champagne sorbet 
Fresh pineapple slices, for garnish

Pour Champagne into flutes and drop a scoop of sorbet into each; garnish with fresh pineapple. Toast to 2018 and enjoy! 

 

ice cream, champagne
Editor’s Pick

Orange Octopus Ice Cream

$ Ice Cream 1220 Old Stickney Point Road

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Orange Octopus ice cream.

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

