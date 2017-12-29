Recipe: Pineapple Drop Cocktail

New York may be known for the famous New Year's Eve ball drop, but here in Sarasota, we're pretty partial to downtown's midnight pineapple drop. So we love this cocktail from our friends at Orange Octopus, inspired by our region's festivities—not only because it's delicious, but because it's dead easy. Just grab a bottle of bubbly and a pint of sorbet and you're all set. Simple, sweet, festive—the perfect way to usher in a new year.

Ollie’s Pineapple Drop

Recipe courtesy of Orange Octopus

Ingredients

Bottle of Champagne (here are a few tips for choosing one)

1 pint of Orange Octopus' pineapple Champagne sorbet

Fresh pineapple slices, for garnish

Pour Champagne into flutes and drop a scoop of sorbet into each; garnish with fresh pineapple. Toast to 2018 and enjoy!