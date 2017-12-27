Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

Makeup Advice From Alisha Pavacich, Manager of Bluemercury

"As trends, your skin and lifestyle change, change your make-up routine, too. if you always wear a neutral lip, for example, try a bold color.

"Powder foundations make your skin look dry. Try a tinted moisturizer or a gel bronzer for a radiant glow.

"As we age, skin needs more exfoliation to slough away the dead skin and add back hydration. Try adding a serum for hydration, anti-aging or anti-oxidants; there are so many options.

"You can wear shimmer or a brighter color; there are no rules as long as you apply it correctly. A little bit of sheen at any age can look beautiful."

Advice on Joie de Vivre at Any Age from Elisabeth Waters

"Six days a week I work out. My favorites are Pure Barre, Bikram Yoga, and for cardio, Orangetheory. And I walk my dog.

"Forty years ago, I found out that meat did not agree with me. I have not eaten a piece of meat or chicken since.

"Once a year I give myself the luxury of a total detox. I spend 14 days at an Austrian Ayurveda Spa to do a panchakarma treatment.

"I am lucky to have wonderful female friends of all ages and backgrounds [who share my] interest in culture, supporting charities, events or just a girl’s night in.

"I never thought about my age nor did I lie about it. I am proud to be on Medicare. I earned it."

Hair Styling Advice from Jim Lewis of Euduz

"Nothing ages a woman more than pretending she’s something she’s not. A customer said to me, ‘I never want to have 23-year-old hair on a 70-year-old face.’ Stop coloring your hair when it becomes obvious that’s what you’re doing.

"Get your hair styled; it’s your most important accessory. I see women wearing $500 shoes but their hair looks like $20. There’s a great availability of blow-out bars here, and it’s a good way to get to know a potential new stylist.

"Don’t limit your hair style. Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we can’t have that spunky style we had when we were younger; we just have to adapt it to today."

Fashion Advice from Style Matters Consultant Jackie Rogers

"Don’t be 65 years old and clomping around in six-inch heels. It’s not safe and it looks ridiculous. Look at Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench. They wear classic cuts, not necessarily conservative ones, and monochromatic looks that make you look taller, leaner and more elegant.

"And mind your neckline. Pick a colorful scarf that will balance your skin tones and pick up on that rosy, dewy glow. Don’t just fade away or always wear black. If you feel you can rock a bold necklace, go for it. Don’t shy away from things because you’re older. It’s OK to have fun.

"Unless you have great arms, the three-quarters-length sleeve is for you. Honestly, it’s the length for every woman; that’s where the arm starts to narrow so it’s visually slimming."