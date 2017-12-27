Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

The claim: Add a shot of this opalescent serum to foundation for an instant glow. Iridescent pigments leave skin looking luminous, dewy and youthful.

The verdict: If you try this, go easy on the “shot of serum.” My face looked like a glowy hologram in event pix that popped up on Facebook.

The claim: This highly active resurfacer smooths skin and helps fight biochemical and environmental triggers that accelerate skin aging.

The verdict: A next-generation product. The powerful enzymes are deep-cleaning, and the white charcoal pulls out pollutants, leaving behind the softest skin ever.

The claim: A chemistry prof harnessed the power of Vitamin C through biotechnology, allowing this product to penetrate the skin and release the Vitamin C for 12 hours.

The verdict: First, I love the idea of potent Vitamin C continually releasing into my skin. Second, I’m so crazy about the brightening benefits that I just purchased my second bottle.

The claim: Inspired by the costly Dermaplaning available in medical offices, the device gently removes the outermost layer of skin with a sonic-vibration scalpel to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion.

The verdict: Try this! It sweeps away dull skin cells and peach fuzz, creating a clean slate to absorb serums and potions and a flawless canvas for make-up.

The claim: The newest lash peptide technology helps enhance the appearance of natural lash length, thickness and fullness.

The verdict: For 72 bucks, one hopes it delivers. And it does. In less than three weeks I saw a noticeable difference in my lash health and length.

The claim: Wowder will cut shine, blur pores, set make-up, look like skin. It won’t leave a chalky film, cake into fine lines, flatten skin’s texture, and there’s no camera flashback.

The verdict: All true. The best powder I’ve ever used. It’s the perfect density for the optimal matte-not-flat finish. And buy the angelically soft Wowder brush for application.

The claim: This dry shampoo neutralizes product build-up and oil, leaving hair refreshed with a light, airy scent. No suspicious white spots.

The verdict: It works as promised, even with post-massage-oiled hair. But the intense fragrance is neither light nor airy. You’ve got to like the scent. Big time.