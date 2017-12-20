  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate in 2017

Meatballs, seafood, pasta and more: here are the dishes our editors are still dreaming about.

By Sarasota Magazine Staff 12/20/2017 at 12:36pm

Shutterstock 628886771 fyvmpy

Image: Shutterstock

Thanksgiving Dinner at Duff's Buffet

 
My favorite meal was Thanksgiving dinner at Duff's Buffet in Bradenton. It's the kind of place where bikers bring their mothers for a holiday meal. I skip the turkey and load up on meatloaf--it's the best in town. And the candied yams are perfection. Pumpkin pie for dessert. The pieces are small but you can have as many as you want. —Robert Plunket, senior editor 

The Meatball at Baker & Wife

I had lots of memorable meals at area restaurants this year, but the dish I crave above all others is the meatball with spaghetti squash in a light tomato sauce at Baker & Wife. Nothing fancy, not too heavy, with just the right meld of flavors. More, please. —Ilene Denton, senior editor

Bougiourdi at Blu Kouzina

This classic Greek dish—pepper stuffed with spicy feta cheese—is served in a sizzling-hot cast iron dish. Make sure to sop up all the flavors with their fresh homemade bread. —Susan Burns, senior editor

Lobster Carbonara at The Table Creekside

There are times (and there were many of them this year) when we all need some comfort food, and lots of local spots can indulge us. But my ultimate comfort dish this year came in the form of lobster carbonara from The Table Creekside—it's like the fanciest mac 'n' cheese you'll ever have. The chef forgoes carbonara's typical carb—spaghetti—instead opting for gemelli, an S-shaped pasta strand that's twisted into a spiral to become the perfect vehicle for sopping up that creamy, dreamy sauce. It's finished with melty Gruyere and cheddar cheeses, peas, house-made pancetta and 1 1/4 lbs. of coldwater lobster. Take half home for the best leftovers ever. —Megan McDonald, digital editor

Filet Mignon at The Capital Grille

A dinner at The Capital Grille at University Town Center is a special occasion, not a weekly treat, at least for the budget-minded. But the filet mignon I tasted there one evening (for $30) was worth the splurge…fork tender, dry-aged to perfection for days, and accompanied by warm bread I scarfed down in record time. The upscale ambiance and the excellent service combined to make it a memorable meal. —Kay Kipling, executive editor

Hook to Fork at Indigenous

Looking in the rearview at 2017, it's the new experiences that stand out: that first bite into a warm, crunchy-but-gooey Five-O croissant doughnut, or my first platter of ultra-tender smoked brisket at Brick's. But my favorite meal? That occurred at an old Sarasota standby. For years, whenever someone has asked me for a restaurant recommendation, I've suggested Indigenous, with one simple tip: Whatever the fish special is, order that. I followed my own advice during a birthday dinner date with my wife earlier this year and, as always, I melted with pleasure. A small moment that meant everything. —Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor

Fish and Chips at Pub 32

“Yes, it’s a calorie bomb, but the traditional fish and chips at this cozy Irish gastropub on the South Trail, are so sensational that we didn’t care. The Smithwick beer batter, crunchy but light, encases big, tender hunks of mild cod, and the curry dipping sauce adds creaminess and zing. Add in some of the best fries we’ve had in Sarasota and the price—a small order fed two of us, with a side of potato-cheese soup, for just $11—and you’ll see why this plate makes our hot list.” —Pam Daniel, editorial director 

Filed under
holidays
Show Comments
In this Article

Irish Pub 32

$$$ American, New American 8383 S. Tamiami Trail

"Irish playful" cuisine, including standard pub dishes like fish 'n' chips and bangers done right, as well as creative house-made creations like crispy curri...

Editor’s Pick

Indigenous

$$$$ New American 239 S. Links Ave.

Miracles emerge from the minuscule kitchen in the downtown cottage that houses Indigenous.

Editor’s Pick

The Capital Grille

$$$$ Steakhouse 180 University Town Center Drive

Capital Grille lives up to its own high standards at the UTC mall in Sarasota.

Editor’s Pick

The Table Creekside

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Editor’s Pick

Blu Kouzina

$$$ Greek, Mediterranean 25 N. Boulevard of the Presidents

For a St. Armands Circle experience that feels a bit like vacationing on the Greek isles, take a seat at an outdoor café table or in the blue-and-white inter...

Baker & Wife

$$ New American 2157 Siesta Drive

A comfortable American bistro-gastro pub with a likable full bar that's garnered a loyal following since opening last spring.

Related Content

Best Burgers

The French Fry Hall of Fame

06/27/2017 By Megan McDonald

Holiday Cheer

White House Decorator Coleen Christian Burke Will Speak at Selby Gardens Next Week

12/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Sleighbells Ring

Your Guide to the Holidays

12/14/2017 By Ella Melzer

Weekly Planner

C'est La Vie's 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Gingerbread House Workshop and Other Local Dining Events

12/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate in 2017

12/20/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Weekly Planner

Miracle on Palm Ave, A Feast of Fishes, and Other Local Dining Events

12/20/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Ahoy

The Gingerbread Display at The Ritz-Carlton is Seriously Impressive

12/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 21-27

12/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

JFCS Gala

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Heisenberg Explores the Mysteries of Attraction

12/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

A Night of Lemur Delight

12/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style & Substance

Rent the Runway Partners with Selah Freedom to Bring Fashion's Biggest Trends to Sarasota

12/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Clean Beauty

Kirsten Kjaer Weis is Changing the Beauty Industry

12/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Merry Shopmas

Get Your Holiday Shop On at These Festive Events

12/08/2017 By Ella Melzer

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Happy New Year

Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

12/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

Data

Florida Still No. 1 State for Foreign Real Estate Buyers

12/14/2017 By Staff

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Living/Great Room Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

This Old House

The Ringling Museum Plans Improvements to John and Mable’s Ca d’Zan

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/22/2017

Unity Awards 2018

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards

12/18/2017

Preview

Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

12/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe