  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

Fouad Georges wants to share the aesthetic, design and cultures of the Middle East with the U.S. market via his newly launched Fouxx.com.

By Heather Dunhill 12/20/2017 at 3:30pm

Picmonkey collage yldvax

Image Courtesy of Fouxx.com 

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

Fouxx.com founder Fouad Georges has assembled a collective of talented young Arab designers on his online boutique—names like Roula Khedi, Bil Arabi, FMMDubai, Rim 'n’ Roll, Elsa O. and Kashida are all making their debut in the American market via Georges' site.

From fashion accessories and jewelry to home decor and furnishings, Fouxx.com showcases an eclectic mix of contemporary, traditional and cutting-edge styles, bringing together a curation of products originating from the modern Arab world. I caught up with Georges to get to know him and the story behind introducing a new generation of contemporary Arab artists to our country. 

Image003 m4wrkx

Fouad Georges 

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

Tell us a little bit about yourself….

I was born and raised in Lebanon, and I have always been fascinated by the history and culture of the Middle East and the Arab world. I was surrounded by tons of trends and cultures and unique beauty, characters and contradictions. My dream is to spread the reputation and uniqueness of fashion, art and design that originates from this rather “unconventional” geography, and that's what inspired me to launch Fouxx.com

I was lucky enough to work for fashion houses in Paris and the luxury markets of Dubai, Beirut and Kuwait. This inspired me to focus all my energy on marketing. I've dealt with the most demanding minds across Europe and the Middle East, and I've [gotten to know] diverse nationalities and cultures, interpreting the fashion world in my own way. I feel that luxury is not related to value; it is related to inspiration and passion.

 

004 b banana jbchvr

Image Courtesy of Fouxx.com 

How was Fouxx.com born?

It's solely related to my need to spread the word about Arab designers. When I arrived in the USA and studied the market, it became apparent to me that American consumers are welcoming new and different kinds of fashion and decor. They are seeking unique items [with stories behind them] since they are exposed to global offerings through all types of media platforms. Consumers are aware of what is happening in the fashion world on a global scale, and Fouxx.com is giving them the chance to explore new [designers and products].  

Wonder woman 1 qmnlaw

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

How do you source the talented artists on the site? 

Thanks to my years living and working in the Middle East, I was fortunate to discover and meet designers and artists who are enthused by the diversity, colors and cultures of an extraordinary region, and who are thirsty to create new trends in the global marketplace. 

Fouxx.com is open to diverse artists and designers who have the potential to become ambassadors of creativity and culture in the fashion space. 

 

Img 2685 nxu6d6

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

What inspired you to launch in the U.S.?

I have always seen the Arab world as a place where all cultures meet, where diversity is celebrated, and where tradition and modernity co-exist serenely—giving artists and entrepreneurs the opportunity to unleash their potential. The U.S.A. is one of the most welcoming markets for all types of cultures and fashions. I do not think there is a better place for Fouxx.com.

Fouxx mukgraf habibi dad 2172 cehwz4

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

What would our readers be surprised to know about Fouxx.com?

I always look for uniqueness in everything I try to do, and Fouxx.com follows the same pattern. Site visitors will be surprised the uniqueness of the collections. All the products are personally handpicked, and are all housed in our warehouse in Los Angeles, which makes transactions and shipment easier and faster. Despite the fact that Fouxx.com is an online shop, [we want] our customers to feel the same warmth and exclusivity of the boutique shopping experience. Our aim is to never stop surprising our customers with our uniqueness in collections, personalized service, the variety of styles we carry and our pricing. And most of all, we are passionate about showing our customers the Arab values of hospitality and openness. This has become our mantra.    

Bil arabi0229 grcktr

Image: Courtesy Fouxx.com

 

Filed under
Trend Report, Middle East
Show Comments

Related Content

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

The Feel Factor

Trend Report: Texture

04/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate in 2017

12/20/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Weekly Planner

Miracle on Palm Ave, A Feast of Fishes, and Other Local Dining Events

12/20/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Ahoy

The Gingerbread Display at The Ritz-Carlton is Seriously Impressive

12/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 21-27

12/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

JFCS Gala

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Debutante Ball

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Men, Whiskey, Watches & Wheels

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Heisenberg Explores the Mysteries of Attraction

12/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

A Night of Lemur Delight

12/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style & Substance

Rent the Runway Partners with Selah Freedom to Bring Fashion's Biggest Trends to Sarasota

12/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Clean Beauty

Kirsten Kjaer Weis is Changing the Beauty Industry

12/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Merry Shopmas

Get Your Holiday Shop On at These Festive Events

12/08/2017 By Ella Melzer

Gift Guide

2017 Holiday Gift Guide

12/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Happy New Year

Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

12/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

Data

Florida Still No. 1 State for Foreign Real Estate Buyers

12/14/2017 By Staff

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Living/Great Room Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

This Old House

The Ringling Museum Plans Improvements to John and Mable’s Ca d’Zan

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Generocity

GeneroCity 2018

12/22/2017

Unity Awards 2018

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards

12/18/2017

Preview

Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

12/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

12/14/2017 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

It's Showtime

The Sarasota Culture Collective is Accepting New Members

12/07/2017 By Ella Melzer

Turing Tragic Into Teachable

New Art Exhibit Debuts at Mote This Weekend

12/05/2017 By Ella Melzer

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Mindful Buying

Valerie Bernhard's Art Guy Workshop is a Labor of Love

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe