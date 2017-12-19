Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

Selby Gardens' bromeliad tree. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

It’s a Selby Gardens holiday tradition: each year, a tree made up of hundreds of gorgeous bromeliads is erected in front of the Payne Mansion for the enjoyment of holiday gardens-goers. And every January, the tree is dismantled and the individual bromeliads are sold at very reasonable rates.

This year’s Christmas tree, made up of 471 bromeliads in eight varieties—Super Fireball, Charisma, Full Moon, Margaret, Mendoza, Mona Lisa, Vacation and Sibella—will be dismantled on Jan. 4 and the plants will be sold from 1 to 3 p.m. (or whenever they sell out) on a first-come, first-served basis for $2 to $6 each.

Gardens staff caution that there is often a long line, and, as there’s no limit to the number of plants you can buy, many buyers bring carts to make hauling them away easier.

Addie Worth, a member of the Selby Gardens horticulture staff, designed the tree. You can take a closer look at the kinds of plants here.