Unity Awards 2018

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards

The Unity Awards celebrate the people, companies and projects advancing equality, diversity and inclusion in our community and around the world.

12/18/2017 at 12:30pm

Shutterstock 344201303 r1zfhe

Image: Shutterstock

Join Sarasota Magazine as it honors the winners of our eighth annual Unity Awards, a celebration of the people, companies and projects advancing equality, diversity and inclusion in our community and around the world. Our winners are advocates for the poor, for the physically and mentally disabled, for those from difference cultures, races and religious backgrounds, and those in crisis. Tickets are available for a luncheon celebration at Michael’s On East, Feb. 8, 2018 with keynote speaker and former Unity Award winner Neil Phillips, founder of Visible Men Academy.

Our 2018 winners are:

Health Care

Dr. Karen Hamad, Dr. Vida Farhangi and Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch at the Jean & Alfred Goldstein Health Center at Sarasota Memorial Internal Medicine Practice-Newtown

Nonprofit

Tom Waters, Easter Seals Southwest Florida

Arts

Embracing Our Differences

Education

Vickie Oldham, Newtown Alive

Public/Private Partnership

Sarasota Community Homeless Partnership

Business

Tarnisha Cliatt, Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce

Hurricane Heroes

Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, Ana Maria Suarez, Myreli Zamora of SRQ Florida Helps Puerto Rico

Alumni

12th Judicial Chief Circuit Judge Charles Williams and Charlie Ann Syprett, Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity Committee

Filed under
Unity Awards
