A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

7 One One Palm Image: Courtesy Seaward Development

Seaward Development has broken ground on 7 One One Palm. Located on Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, the development will have 16 residences, with four levels above parking. Prices range from just over $1 million to almost $1.3 million. Amenities include garage parking, air-conditioned storage, an oversized pool, a spa, private cabanas, a fitness center, gas grills, a fire table and a paw park with a pet grooming station.

The new amenity center at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has unveiled a new resort-style amenity center at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood, with clubhouse, pool, spa and shaded tiki hut.

The Camderdale model. Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes has completed its Camberdale model at 1806 Oleander St. in Sarasota. The four-bedroom, four-bath West of Trail home boasts coastal contemporary architecture and 4,377 square feet of air-conditioned living space, plus a three-car garage. It’s priced at $3,275,000, fully furnished.

The San Mateo model. Image: Courtesy Lee Wetherington Homes

Lee Wetherington Homes’ new San Mateo model in The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a great room, kitchen, dining area, den and laundry room within 2,960 square feet of living area. The outdoor living/dining area, garage and entry bring the total to 4,277 square feet. A three-car, side-entry garage is located at the end of the guest wing, while the master bedroom has its own private wing. The base price is $737,300.

The Ventalo model. Image: Courtesy Emerald Homes

Emerald Homes has announced special pre-season pricing on two move-in ready homes in The Oaks Bayside neighborhood. The Ventalo, at 244 Osprey Point Drive, has 3,128 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $1,249,929. Villa Serena, at 42 Osprey Point Drive, has 3,692 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $1,239,600.

The Pallazio model. Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison has debuted four single-story floor plan model homes at Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. The Roma and Arezzo are detached villa homes with two to three bedrooms and two baths; while the Pallazio and Lazio are single-family homes with three to four bedrooms and three baths.

Toscana Isles Image: Courtesy D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton has released 32 new lakefront home sites at Toscana Isles in north Venice. Six home designs are available for these waterside lots, ranging in size from 1,983 to 3,148 square feet of living space. Toscana Isles is located one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight’s Trail.