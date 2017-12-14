Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 14-20

Christine Windsor in John Ringling's Circus Nutcracker. Image: Frank Atura

Dec. 15-16

What would the holidays be without a Nutcracker? The Sarasota Ballet comes through with a Nutcracker with a twist that celebrates our town’s circus heritage—young Clara runs away to a circus complete with Arabian animal tamers and a harem of wild cats. Three family-friendly performances at the Van Wezel set to live music by the Sarasota Orchestra.

Dec. 15

More holiday family fun when The Ringling screens the popular Will Ferrell comedy, Elf, in the museum courtyard. Live music and holiday craft stations, too, and hot chocolate and a candy cane come with each ticket.

June Garber Image: Courtesy Artist Series Concerts

Dec. 16-17

Canadian jazz chanteuse June Garber returns to Sarasota with a holiday program that includes a tribute to the song stylings of the late, great Ella Fitzgerald. An Artist Series Concerts production at the Historic Asolo Theater.

George Tynan Crowley and Rachel Moulton in Heisenberg. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Opening Dec. 13

A woman plants a kiss on a stranger in a crowded London train station and sets off a life-changing game. From Simon Stephens, the playwright who created the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

Dec. 17

Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Peanuts—and, of course, Snoopy, bring a live stage production of the Charles Schulz holiday classic to the Van Wezel Sunday afternoon. Santa will be there, too, in a pre-show appearance. Learn a little bit about the composer of that famous theme music here.

PMP Suncoast alum Peter Dugan and Sean Lee. Image: Courtesy Perlman Music Program Suncoast

Dec. 20

Pianist Peter Dugan and violinist Sean Lee, Perlman Music Program Suncoast alum who’ve gone on to stellar classical music careers, reunite under the PMP Performance Tent Wednesday for an evening of Bach, Schubert and Paganini, along with music from their joint CD, “Songbook.” Tickets are just $15 in advance; $20 at the door.