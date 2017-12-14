Year in Review
Our Top 10 Stories of 2017
Hurricane Irma, MTV's Siesta Key, the best restaurants in Sarasota and more—here's what you were buzzing about this year, Sarasota.
1. The Best Restaurants in Sarasota
By Sarasota Magazine Staff
Here they are, in no particular order: our 62 top restaurants of 2017. Read more >>
2. Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?
By Megan McDonald
As Hurricane Irma prepared to make landfall in Florida, we shared Sarasota County's “Know Your Zone” map to help residents find evacuation routes, shelter and hospital locations, and more. Read more >>
3. 24 Great Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota
By Abby Weingarten
An insider’s guide to finding fun for the little ones. Read more >>
4. MTV Releases Official Siesta Key Trailer
By Cooper Levey-Baker
The reality show, filmed in and around Sarasota, premiered July 31. Read more >>
5. Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma
By David Hackett
Weather Underground’s Jeff Masters—a former NOAA Hurricane Hunter—shares his insight. Read more >>
6. The 20 Most Expensive Homes in Sarasota
By Susan Burns and Cooper Levey-Baker
The magnificent 20—and the people who own them. Read more >>
7. Here's a List of Local Emergency Shelters
By Megan McDonald
A list of Sarasota and Manatee shelters that residents could evacuate to during Hurricane Irma. Read more >>
8. Real-Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key
By Cooper Levey-Baker
Just days before the show premiered, social media sleuths connected star Alex Kompothecras to a viral video that showed four young men, two from prominent Manatee County families, gleefully dragging a shark behind their boat at high speed until it died. Read more >>
9. The 23 Top Breakfast Spots in Sarasota-Manatee
By Cooper Levey-Baker
Our guide to the region’s finest breakfast spots. Read more >>
10. Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota
By Cooper Levey-Baker
The good news: Not all young people hate Sarasota. The bad news: The obstacles to keeping them here are bigger than most people realize. Read more >>