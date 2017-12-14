  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Stories of 2017

Hurricane Irma, MTV's Siesta Key, the best restaurants in Sarasota and more—here's what you were buzzing about this year, Sarasota.

By Megan McDonald 12/14/2017 at 10:00am

Veronica hbiupo

Image: Chad Spencer

1. The Best Restaurants in Sarasota

By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Here they are, in no particular order: our 62 top restaurants of 2017. Read more >> 

Shutterstock 125236457 zu2m4g

Image: Shutterstock

2. Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?

By Megan McDonald

As Hurricane Irma prepared to make landfall in Florida, we shared Sarasota County's “Know Your Zone” map to help residents find evacuation routes, shelter and hospital locations, and more. Read more >>

Screen shot 2017 12 14 at 9.44.57 am jfk6oy

Image: Chad Spencer

3. 24 Great Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota

By Abby Weingarten

An insider’s guide to finding fun for the little ones. Read more >> 

Siesta key beach qk4z6y

Image: Shutterstock

4. MTV Releases Official Siesta Key Trailer

By Cooper Levey-Baker

The reality show, filmed in and around Sarasota, premiered July 31. Read more >> 

After irma 20x11in 2 bmm3z6

Image: André Bergamin

5. Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

By David Hackett

Weather Underground’s Jeff Masters—a former NOAA Hurricane Hunter—shares his insight. Read more >>

8205 f4van7

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

6. The 20 Most Expensive Homes in Sarasota

By Susan Burns and Cooper Levey-Baker

The magnificent 20—and the people who own them. Read more >>

Screen shot 2017 12 14 at 9.50.11 am u2bw5l 

7. Here's a List of Local Emergency Shelters

By Megan McDonald

A list of Sarasota and Manatee shelters that residents could evacuate to during Hurricane Irma. Read more >>

Siesta key cast photo vnhhgs

Image: Courtesy Photo 

8. Real-Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key 

By Cooper Levey-Baker

Just days before the show premiered, social media sleuths connected star Alex Kompothecras to a viral video that showed four young men, two from prominent Manatee County families, gleefully dragging a shark behind their boat at high speed until it died. Read more >>

Breakfast cover 2 qxrdur

Image: Shutterstock

9. The 23 Top Breakfast Spots in Sarasota-Manatee

By Cooper Levey-Baker

Our guide to the region’s finest breakfast spots. Read more >>

1443743 jtz2mc 

10. Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

By Cooper Levey-Baker

The good news: Not all young people hate Sarasota. The bad news: The obstacles to keeping them here are bigger than most people realize. Read more >> 

Filed under
Siesta Key, Hurricane Irma, Year in Review
