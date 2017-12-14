  1. Arts & Entertainment
Sleighbells Ring

Your Guide to the Holidays

There's something for every age and interest.

By Ella Melzer 12/14/2017 at 10:59am

Shutterstock 350997443 xrvuyo

Image: Shutterstock

A Motown Christmas

Nov. 29-Dec. 23   

West Coast Black Theatre Troupe mixes traditional Christmas tunes with the soulful sounds from Motown celebrities like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder in “A Motown Christmas.” Admission: Preview performance $32. Regular Performances $42. westcoastblacktheatre.org. 366-1505 

Holly Days and Mangrove Lights

Dec. 21, 22, 28, 29 

Thursdays and Fridays in December from 5-8 p.m. the Historic Spanish Point is lit up a for a magical holiday experience. Enjoy holiday music and lit pathways as you walk and take in the historic grounds. Regular admission applies. historicspanishpoint.org. 966-1355. 

Holidays on The Green

Dec. 1-31

Sarasota has its very own ice skating rink at the Mall at University Town Center. For $12 you can rent skates and have 90 minutes of ice time. If skating's not for you, check out the movie nights as well as the train ride, which offers free rides Monday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. and Sundays 5-8 p.m.

Carriage Rides, Strolling Carolers, and Santa Strolls

Dec. 14, 21 

Celebrate the holiday season every Thursday in December at Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street. This event is free to the public and will feature carriage rides, carolers, and Santa who will be strolling the streets. 

Deck the Halls at Ca’ d’Zan

Dec. 14, 21, 28

All decked out for the holidays, the Ca’ d’Zan will be open for extended hours of self-guided tours of the first floor. Admission: $15. 359-5700. ringling.org. 

Gallery Walk and Talk: The Story of the Nativity

Dec. 14  

Ringling staff will lead a gallery walk and talk though the story of The Nativity as told by pieces in the museum’s collection. Walks at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Free with museum admission. ringling.org. 359-5700 

9th Annual Gingerbread Festival

Dec. 15  

Join the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida at the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall for their annual museum of gingerbread houses, crafted by more than 150 local schools, youth groups, businesses and nonprofits. Admission is $1.

Cinematic Celebrations: Elf

Dec. 15

Head to the Ringling Museum of Art Courtyard for an interactive holiday movie night, featuring live music by Josh Walther and the Phase5 Band, family friendly activities, holiday lights and photo ops with Buddy and Jovie. Hot chocolate, coffee and candy canes are included with your $15 (adult) and $10 (child) ticket, and a variety of snacks will be available. 

John Ringling's Circus Nutcracker

Dec. 15, 16

The Sarasota Ballet continues Sarasota's circus tradition and brings the spirit of the holidays to all. This festive ballet beautifully blends the traditional Nutcracker Story with the Circus. The show on 12/15 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and shows on 12/16 are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission: $30 to $115. sarasotaballet.org. 359-0099 

Santa Jaws

Dec. 16

Visitors to Mote Aquarium can visit Santa Jaws—Mote's mascot, Gilly the Shark, dressed for the holidays—and take photos with him to get into the spirit of the holiday season. If you're lucky, you might even get a candy cane. Santa Jaws is included with regular museum admission. 

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Dec. 17  

The Van Wezel presents a live-on-stage adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas that brings all your favorite characters to life—all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score. 2:30 p.m. Admission: $21 to $56. 953-3368  

Annual Christmas on Bridge Street

Dec. 17

Christmas on Bridge Street welcomes Santa and his elves and the Dickens Carolers; there'll also be a hot cocoa bar. 4:30-8:30 p.m. 

Home for the Holidays with the Sarasota Orchestra

Dec. 20-23 

The Sarasota Orchestra will presents “Home for the Holidays,” with tunes from A Miracle on 34th Street, Sleigh Ride and music from Frozen. Admission: $39 to $62. 953-3434 

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 21  

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the Van Wezel for its 10th anniversary national tour. The show is filled with over 300 costumes, 20 world-class acts, gravity-defying feats, and elaborate production numbers and illusions. Admission: $51 to $10. 953-3368 

Lights in Bloom

Dec. 21-23, 26-30 

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' “Lights in Bloom” presents holiday lights, children's arts and crafts, and nightly visits from Santa. Open nightly from 6-9 p.m., there will be a cash bar and snacks from Michael's on East available for purchase. 366-5731 

A Christmas Carol at the Van Wezel

Dec. 22  

Join the Van Wezel for its annual production of A Christmas Carol. This Broadway-style production brings the tale of redemption to life with carols such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Away in a Manger” mixed in. 7 p.m. Admission: $16 to $56. 953-3368 

Lakewood Ranch’s Christmas Celebration

Dec. 23 

From 6-8:30 p.m. Lakewood Ranch Main Street will be hosting a special Christmas celebration featuring food, games, rides, live music and Santa Claus. 907-9243 

Live Nativity at Big Cat Habitat

Dec. 23, 24

From 12-4 p.m. on the December 23 and 24, see Big Cat Habitat's live nativity scene complete with camels, donkeys and actors. Admission: $18 for adults. $8 for children 13 and under. 371-6377

Sailor Circus’ “High Flying Holidays”

Dec. 27-30

Join the Sailor Circus for its annual holiday performances. Shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Saturday. Admission: $15-$55. 355-9805.

