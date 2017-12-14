Florida Still No. 1 State for Foreign Real Estate Buyers

Florida remains the top destination for foreign buyers purchasing U.S. residential real estate, according to a recent report published by Florida Realtors. The report finds that 22 percent of all foreign buyers who bought residential property in the United States purchased property in Florida. Foreign buyers purchased a total of $24.2 billion in residential real estate in the period between August 2016 and July 2017, up from $19.4 billion during the previous 12-month period. Foreign buyers purchased 61,300 Florida properties in the most recent year studied, while foreign transactions accounted for 21 percent of Florida’s residential dollar volume.