Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

The hotel on Palm Avenue aims to provide a focus on Sarasota's arts and cultural opportunities.

By Kay Kipling 12/14/2017 at 10:31am

Screen shot 2017 12 14 at 10.19.44 am hq62mx

A rendering of Art Ovation.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Members of the press were among those gathering Wednesday evening for a sneak peek at downtown’s latest hotel in the making, the Art Ovation at 1255 N. Palm Ave., situated directly across from Florida Studio Theatre’s venues and near a variety of downtown restaurants as well.

The 162-room hotel, slated to open later this winter, aims to appeal to art-loving locals and travelers alike, employing on-site art curators, displaying art by regional and national artists and offering guests classes, sketch pads and in-room musical instruments, along with easy access to Sarasota’s cultural scene.

Img 0620 ggptzb

Cupcakes greeted guests to the preview.

Image: Staff

Of course, the property also offers multiple spaces for events, including a 6,000-square-foot plus ballroom, to play host to social events, especially those related to the arts. The annual Asolo Rep gala, for example, is set to take place there this March.

Guests were treated to desserts, drinks and a brief tour of the property, from the entry lobby to the rooftop, where the hotel’s pool and a bar will be located. The property also houses the Overture Restaurant & Gallery Lounge. Take a look here at spaces under construction and at images of the final product.

Img 0621 ikdwzb

Artwork to celebrate the event

Image: Staff

Img 0625 ud82a2

A copper fixture hanging in the lobby/lounge area

Image: Staff

Img 0627 ilx6h2

How the rooftop pool/bar area will look

Image: Staff

Img 0638 metwvw

A view from the rooftop

Image: Staff

 

florida studio theatre, Art Ovation Hotel
