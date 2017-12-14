Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

A rendering of Art Ovation. Image: Courtesy Photo

Members of the press were among those gathering Wednesday evening for a sneak peek at downtown’s latest hotel in the making, the Art Ovation at 1255 N. Palm Ave., situated directly across from Florida Studio Theatre’s venues and near a variety of downtown restaurants as well.

The 162-room hotel, slated to open later this winter, aims to appeal to art-loving locals and travelers alike, employing on-site art curators, displaying art by regional and national artists and offering guests classes, sketch pads and in-room musical instruments, along with easy access to Sarasota’s cultural scene.

Cupcakes greeted guests to the preview. Image: Staff

Of course, the property also offers multiple spaces for events, including a 6,000-square-foot plus ballroom, to play host to social events, especially those related to the arts. The annual Asolo Rep gala, for example, is set to take place there this March.

Guests were treated to desserts, drinks and a brief tour of the property, from the entry lobby to the rooftop, where the hotel’s pool and a bar will be located. The property also houses the Overture Restaurant & Gallery Lounge. Take a look here at spaces under construction and at images of the final product.

Artwork to celebrate the event Image: Staff

A copper fixture hanging in the lobby/lounge area Image: Staff

How the rooftop pool/bar area will look Image: Staff