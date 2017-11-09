Equestrian, Restaurateur and Do-Gooder Jaymie Klauber Keeps it Real With Her Beauty Routine

Jaymie Klauber Image: Courtesy Jaymie Klauber

The indomitable Jaymie Klauber made Sarasota her home in 1995. Community-minded from the start, her early career in Sarasota was as a professional fundraiser and event planner for United Way, Jewish Community Center and then American Jewish Committee.

In 2004, Jaymie turned her event planning skills to the family business when she joined her husband Tommy Klauber in the restaurant industry. And if you know Jaymie, she gives her all to everything. Not only did she manage the treasured (now-shuttered) Pattigeorge’s Restaurant on Longboat Key, she also worked tirelessly to launch a boutique, off-site catering company called Fete Catering. As the Klaubers' catering business grew, so did the need for banquet space and a larger catering kitchen. So Jaymie and Tommy acquired a 25,000 square foot restaurant and banquet facility in Lakewood Ranch in late 2007. There they opened Polo Grill and Bar and Fete Catering and Ballroom at Polo Grill, both important anchors in the Lakewood Ranch/East County community.

When she actually has free time, Jaymie is an avid horseback rider and polo player, and she has been a strong influence in establishing polo as a recognized sport in Sarasota. So, how does the woman who—as fellow caterer/restaurateur Phil Mancini puts it—spends more time primping her horses than she does herself do a beauty routine? Let's find out.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

Before I head out to ride my horses every morning, it is all about sunblock. Just to smooth things out I top it off with a bit of light Aveda sunblock foundation that I get from Nuovo Salon. I feel so naked without makeup when I run into people while riding around the polo club.

When getting ready for any other public appearance, which could be anything from just going to work, the store, or a gala, I do the exact same regimen: I start with Coola Suncare Mineral Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Matte Tint, then use Laura Mercier Foundation & Powder, Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess bronzer, fluff the brows and brush Vaseline onto my lashes (sometimes I do mascara for a really big night!).

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mom is a natural beauty and her makeup is always minimal. She always looks put-together, but not made-up.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I drink a lot of water, and take a couple vitamins, but I could certainly use improvement in this area. I need to eat healthier, and this has always been a challenge for me.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I have dark spots on my face from sun damage. Every couple of years I do IPL photo facial treatments, which zaps those spots, drawing them out to the surface and then sloughing them off. I kind of compare the spots to stains on a carpet that you get out with a professional carpet cleaning, but somehow those very same spots eventually come back and need to be treated again.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

Gentle wash, and just one cream: Brightenex™ Skin Brightener & Correcting Crème. I also apply Latisse every other day, which helps make my lashes super long.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Yes! I use Dior Addict. I love it because it isn’t fruity or flowery, and I get lots of comments that I smell good, which says a lot after being in a barn with horses half the day.

What is the biggest beauty blunder people make?

In my opinion, it's using too much Botox and other fillers and looking expressionless. But maybe that's because I’m too chicken to use any of it, and my face is abundant with "expression"—a.k.a. deep lines!

More women should….

Go see Paulo at Tricho Salon at the Mall at University Town Center! His simple, stylish artistry makes me look so much better and have much more confidence.