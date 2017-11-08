UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

UberEATS launches in Sarasota on Nov. 9 at midnight. Image: Shutterstock

On Thursday, Nov. 9, at midnight, Uber will officially launch its UberEATS app and website in Sarasota. Coverage area includes Bee Ridge, downtown, Gulf Gate Estates, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, St. Armands, South Sarasota, Sarasota Springs, The Meadows, and North Sarasota. Users will have access to menus from more than 50 restaurants, including JPan, Duval's, Mattison's, Evie's and more. Orders can be placed via the app or website.

“Sarasota has a fantastic local restaurant community and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” Juan Pablo "JP" Restrepo, general manager of UberEATS Florida, says in a release. “UberEATS is an easy and reliable way for restaurants to expand their customer base, and for residents to discover new options in their own backyard, all at the tap of a button.”

“UberEATS opens up new doors, through a convenient website and app, so we can reach even more of our local community,” adds Paul Mattison, owner of Mattison's City Grille.

Delivery is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there is a $4.99 delivery fee for orders. If the restaurant is shown as open and serving on UberEATS during that time, customers will be able to place an order. For more information and to see a full list of participating restaurants beginning tomorrow at midnight, visit ubereats.com/sarasota.