  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

Including a kombucha-making class, high tea at Latte Luna and a white truffle menu at Cafe Amici.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/8/2017 at 11:45am

Shutterstock 405550936 efbiew

The Suncoast Food & Wine Festival returns this weekend, plus lots of other food events.

Image: Shutterstock 

Kombucha Class at Wild Ginger Apothecary

Nov. 9

Learn to make your own Kombucha at home with Jillian, the Ferment Lady. Jillian will teach you everything you need to know about brewing your own "booch." This event is $2o per person and takes place from 6:30–8 p.m. 

Girls Night Out with Lagunitas 

Oak & Stone is pairing up with Lagunitas Brewing Co. for a Girls Night Out. The event will feature the Eroica Ale, a limited-release Farmhouse ale aged in wine oak barrels. The complimentary beer sampling includes giveaways and other exciting surprises. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m. 

High Tea

Nov. 11

Enjoy a three-course tea at Latte Luna. The meal will include a sampling of savory and sweet dishes and your choice of one of the many varieties of tea that Latte Luna has to offer. This event takes place from 3–5 p.m. and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children. 

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest

Nov. 11

Enjoy an afternoon of samplings and tastings from a large selection of the area's finest restaurants as well as a variety of fine wines at the Sarasota Polo Grounds. Tickets are $80 (including all food, beverages, and parking), and can be purchased here. This event takes place from 1–4 p.m. 

Cortez Stone Crab Festival

Nov. 11-12

Make the trip north to Cortez for the sixth annual Stone Crab Festival, featuring live music, plenty of Florida stone and blue crab, ice-cold refreshments and more. The event benefits Manatee Fishing for Freedom, an environmental group. For more info, visit swordfishgrillcortez.com.

All City SRQ Art Show and Beer Release at JDub's

Nov. 11

Join artist Richie Brasil in collaboration with JDub’s Brewing Company for All City SRQ, featuring special release of JDub's Satchmo Blu beer and prints by Brasil. The limited prints and bottles will be sold as a package set, and only 50 sets are available. More info at jdubsbrewing.com 

White Truffle Festival at Cafe Amici

Through Nov. 12

Cafe Amici a white truffle-inspired menu with carefully selected wines from the Piedmont region of Italy. For more information and to make reservations, go to cafeamicisrq.com

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Latte Luna

$ Coffee 2715 Manatee Ave West

Latte Luna is a coffee lounge with a relaxing environment and homemade recipes. They specialize in vintage sodas and their own unique flavors of coffee and t...

Editor’s Pick

Oak and Stone

$$ American, Burgers, Pizza 5405 University Parkway, #101

Oak & Stone is a cavernous but comfortable new place that’s a little bit sports bar, a little bit beer garden, and somewhat of a pub.

Related Content

Weekly Planner

A Latte Art Competition, Harvest Milkweed Festival and Other Local Dining Events

10/24/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/27/2017 By Ella Melzer

Weekly Planner

Taste of Manatee, Safari Sarasota and Other Local Dining Events

10/31/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

A Sushi Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas, a Latte Art Throwdown and Other Local Dining Events

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Breaking News

UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

4:00pm By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

11:45am By Stephanie Isaac

Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens on State Street

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Turkey Tipples

The Best Wines to Pair With Thanksgiving Dinner

11/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Snooty's Gala

11/06/2017 By Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2017

11/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Flip Flops & Fashion

11/03/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon

11/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

A Greek Tragedy That Still Resonates

11/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Next Best Thing

Yellow Strawberry's Master Stylist Richard Weintraub Talks Hair Trends to Try Now

11/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11/02/2017 By Heather Duhill

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

10/27/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Interior Design Awards 2017

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

11/03/2017

Real Estate Junkie

Home Tour: Tony Jacklin's Former Bradenton Residence

11/03/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

11/01/2017 By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

11/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe