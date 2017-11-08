Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

The Suncoast Food & Wine Festival returns this weekend, plus lots of other food events. Image: Shutterstock

Kombucha Class at Wild Ginger Apothecary

Nov. 9

Learn to make your own Kombucha at home with Jillian, the Ferment Lady. Jillian will teach you everything you need to know about brewing your own "booch." This event is $2o per person and takes place from 6:30–8 p.m.

Girls Night Out with Lagunitas

Oak & Stone is pairing up with Lagunitas Brewing Co. for a Girls Night Out. The event will feature the Eroica Ale, a limited-release Farmhouse ale aged in wine oak barrels. The complimentary beer sampling includes giveaways and other exciting surprises. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m.

High Tea

Nov. 11

Enjoy a three-course tea at Latte Luna. The meal will include a sampling of savory and sweet dishes and your choice of one of the many varieties of tea that Latte Luna has to offer. This event takes place from 3–5 p.m. and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest

Nov. 11

Enjoy an afternoon of samplings and tastings from a large selection of the area's finest restaurants as well as a variety of fine wines at the Sarasota Polo Grounds. Tickets are $80 (including all food, beverages, and parking), and can be purchased here. This event takes place from 1–4 p.m.

Cortez Stone Crab Festival

Nov. 11-12

Make the trip north to Cortez for the sixth annual Stone Crab Festival, featuring live music, plenty of Florida stone and blue crab, ice-cold refreshments and more. The event benefits Manatee Fishing for Freedom, an environmental group. For more info, visit swordfishgrillcortez.com.

All City SRQ Art Show and Beer Release at JDub's

Nov. 11

Join artist Richie Brasil in collaboration with JDub’s Brewing Company for All City SRQ, featuring special release of JDub's Satchmo Blu beer and prints by Brasil. The limited prints and bottles will be sold as a package set, and only 50 sets are available. More info at jdubsbrewing.com

White Truffle Festival at Cafe Amici

Through Nov. 12

Cafe Amici a white truffle-inspired menu with carefully selected wines from the Piedmont region of Italy. For more information and to make reservations, go to cafeamicisrq.com.