MTV's Siesta Key Shines a Light on Local Nightlife

Millions of Americans now know about some of Sarasota’s most popular nightspots.

By Megan McDonald 11/30/2017 at 3:18pm Published in the December 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Chad Spencer

This year, Hollywood shone its spotlight on our region—in the form of MTV’s Siesta Key, a reality show shot right here in Sarasota County. The show, which has been picked up for a second season, stars 22-year-old Alex Kompothecras, son of a prominent local entrepreneur, and his group of young, attractive (and some would say “entitled”) friends. Viewers get to watch them frolic in the sand in skimpy bathing suits, fall in and out of love—and hang out at local nightspots, all with that signature MTV golden glow made famous by The Hills and Laguna Beach.

As a result, millions of Americans now know about some of Sarasota’s most popular nightspots. Two of the show’s characters “work” at Casey Key Fish House in Osprey, where the outdoor tiki bar attracts a cast of colorful locals and visitors. Siesta Key’s Village, which has a collection of laid-back bars and restaurants, many featuring live music, is a frequent backdrop. There’s the big, meandering Beach Club, a favorite with the younger crowd, where you’ll find good local bands and DJs every night. We’ve also seen the cast relaxing on the outdoor patio at the Siesta Key Oyster Bar, which along with frequent live music has excellent seafood and drinks.

Other spots in The Village that have played a supporting role include Daiquiri Deck (its ever-running daiquiri machines turn out hundreds of slushy, boozy concoctions on a busy night) and Gilligan’s, a casual hotspot with indoor and outdoor seating.

Has Siesta Key spiked business at local clubs and bars? We’re not sure, but we can say that whether it’s the show—or the famous Dr. Beach, ­again ranking Siesta Beach the best in the country this year—the clubs seem busier than ever.

Insider's Guide 2017, Alex Kompothecras, Siesta Key
