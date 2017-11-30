  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

Here's where to spend some green

11/30/2017 at 11:27am Published in the December 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Shopping c8qwkz

Image: Shutterstock

Top Shopping Destinations

Main Street In downtown Sarasota, you’ll find first-rate mom-and-pop shops (rare books, indie clothing labels, toys and more) plus national chains like Eileen Fisher and Sur la Table, a cineplex, salons, coffee shops and more.

Palm Avenue Just off Main Street, this lovely palm-lined street boasts fine art galleries, designer boutiques, salons, jewelers and home-furnishings stores and includes some popular restaurants.

Whole Foods Market Center Whole Foods Market anchors this chic shopping hub, which encompasses First Street, Lemon and Central avenues.

Burns Court & Towles Court Historic Burns Court offers interesting antique shops and fashion boutiques, plus Burns Court Cinemas for indie movies. Nearby, in Laurel Park, Towles Court is an artists’ colony with galleries and shops in charmingly restored bungalows. Meet the artists at the Third Friday art walks.

Rosemary District The burgeoning Rosemary District is home to two world-class contemporary furniture stores, salons, gyms and a yoga studio.

St. Armands Circle A famous shopping destination for visitors, St. Armands Circle offers the latest fashion trends, gifts, jewelry and galleries along with all sorts of restaurants.

Midtown Plaza Home to the award-winning Michael’s On East restaurant and Michael’s Wine Cellar, Midtown Plaza also offers visitors an always bustling Starbucks, a Panera Bread, a family-run pharmacy and a popular New Age gift shop.

Southside Village Anchored by Morton’s Gourmet Market, this residential district includes Hillview Street (between Tamiami Trail and South Osprey Avenue) and Osprey Avenue between Hyde Park and Arlington streets. You’ll find designer clothing, world-class consignment shops and salons and restaurants large and small.

Westfield Siesta Key Westfield Southgate is undergoing a $10 million facelift, with the addition of a bevy of new restaurants, as well as one of Cobb Theatre’s upscale CineBistros.

Sarasota Pavilion Just off Stickney Point Road, Sarasota Pavilion is home to stores with an array of fashion, home décor and designer names at a discount (think Stein Mart, Ross and Marshalls). Bed Bath & Beyond is also a big draw. Gulf Gate Village right around the corner has locally owned boutiques, consignment shops, galleries and restaurants of every culinary persuasion.

Westfield Sarasota Square Anchored by a bustling Costco and a 12-screen movie theater, Westfield Sarasota Square is also home to JC Penney, Old Navy and H&M.

Siesta Key Village Just steps away from the No. 1 beach in the country, Siesta Village is the perfect place to stroll after a day spent in the sand and sun. You’ll find cool boutiques with a beachy vibe and popular watering holes and restaurants.

Venice Island Venice Island is home to a charming collection of shops, galleries and eateries. You’ll scout fine women’s and men’s fashion at Sandy’s Designer Clothing and Captain’s Landing and jewelry at Reflections in Gold. There’s an impressive selection of restaurants, too.

Lakewood Ranch Main Street at Lakewood Ranch offers specialty jewelry and home accessories shops and family-friendly fun at Lakewood Ranch Cinemas and the Fish Hole miniature golf course, with lots of eateries, too.

Prime Outlets, Ellenton Dozens of outlet stores for top-name clothing, sporting goods, children’s apparel, kitchen accessories, jewelry and cosmetics. Just a short drive from Sarasota and conveniently accessed via I-75.

The Mall at University Town Center The glamorous mall houses a two-story Saks Fifth Avenue and world-class Macy’s and Dillard’s department stores, plus specialty stores like Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Robert Graham, Arhaus, Sephora and many more. The area’s first Cheesecake Factory, too, and more fine dining and casual restaurants.

Havana k4q0nz

Image: Courtesy Photo

Five to Try

Go coastal at these seaside-style shops.

The White Egret

The White Egret is an Anna Maria Island institution, and for good reason: It’s packed to the gills with colorful, coastal-inspired accessories—linens, candles, accessories, trinkets, prints, clothing and more. 10006 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, (941) 778-3782, egretami.com

Ginny’s and Jane E’s

Founded by two sisters—that would be Ginny and Jane—this Anna Maria shop sells local art, antiques, accessories and beach supplies in a historic building, all with a tropical twist. There’s also a bakery and café attached, and trust us: You don’t want to leave without ordering one of its famous cinnamon buns. 9807 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, (941) 778-3170, ginnyandjanees.com

Main Street Traders

Located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Main Street Traders provides everything from luxurious linens and decorative home accessories (bedding, textiles and rugs) to gifts, jewelry and clothing, and much of it has a breezy seaside vibe. 1468 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 373-0475, mainstreettreaders.com

Fraser’s Island Gift Nook

This gift shop on Venice Avenue is a great place to find a Florida-perfect piece for your home—be it a printed Vera Bradley bag, a scented candle, a kitchen accessory or a sparkly piece of costume jewelry. 227 W. Venice Ave., Venice, (941) 488-6161

Posh on Palm

Consider this your one-stop shop for the ultimate shabby-chic, coastal décor and accessories. You’ll find bedding, clothing, pillows, lighting, jewelry, beach bags and more, all hand-picked by owners Susie and Mark Holt. 327 W. Venice Ave., Venice, (941) 786-1008, poshonpalm.com

Filed under
Insider's Guide 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Insider's Guide 2017

Cuban Guitarist Renesito Avich Livens Up Sarasota

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Nightlife

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Sarasota 2017

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Nightlife

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota's Barbecue Scene is Smokin' Hot

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

11/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Your Shot

Hamilton is Coming to The Straz

11/30/2017 By Ella Melzer

Insider's Guide 2017

A Look at The Ringling's New Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion

11/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Local Theater

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

MTV's Siesta Key Shines a Light on Local Nightlife

11/30/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

11/29/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

11/29/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Beaches

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Our Beaches are a Prime Nesting Site for Endangered Sea Turtles

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe