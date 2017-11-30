Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

Top Shopping Destinations

Main Street In downtown Sarasota, you’ll find first-rate mom-and-pop shops (rare books, indie clothing labels, toys and more) plus national chains like Eileen Fisher and Sur la Table, a cineplex, salons, coffee shops and more.

Palm Avenue Just off Main Street, this lovely palm-lined street boasts fine art galleries, designer boutiques, salons, jewelers and home-furnishings stores and includes some popular restaurants.

Whole Foods Market Center Whole Foods Market anchors this chic shopping hub, which encompasses First Street, Lemon and Central avenues.

Burns Court & Towles Court Historic Burns Court offers interesting antique shops and fashion boutiques, plus Burns Court Cinemas for indie movies. Nearby, in Laurel Park, Towles Court is an artists’ colony with galleries and shops in charmingly restored bungalows. Meet the artists at the Third Friday art walks.

Rosemary District The burgeoning Rosemary District is home to two world-class contemporary furniture stores, salons, gyms and a yoga studio.

St. Armands Circle A famous shopping destination for visitors, St. Armands Circle offers the latest fashion trends, gifts, jewelry and galleries along with all sorts of restaurants.

Midtown Plaza Home to the award-winning Michael’s On East restaurant and Michael’s Wine Cellar, Midtown Plaza also offers visitors an always bustling Starbucks, a Panera Bread, a family-run pharmacy and a popular New Age gift shop.

Southside Village Anchored by Morton’s Gourmet Market, this residential district includes Hillview Street (between Tamiami Trail and South Osprey Avenue) and Osprey Avenue between Hyde Park and Arlington streets. You’ll find designer clothing, world-class consignment shops and salons and restaurants large and small.

Westfield Siesta Key Westfield Southgate is undergoing a $10 million facelift, with the addition of a bevy of new restaurants, as well as one of Cobb Theatre’s upscale CineBistros.

Sarasota Pavilion Just off Stickney Point Road, Sarasota Pavilion is home to stores with an array of fashion, home décor and designer names at a discount (think Stein Mart, Ross and Marshalls). Bed Bath & Beyond is also a big draw. Gulf Gate Village right around the corner has locally owned boutiques, consignment shops, galleries and restaurants of every culinary persuasion.

Westfield Sarasota Square Anchored by a bustling Costco and a 12-screen movie theater, Westfield Sarasota Square is also home to JC Penney, Old Navy and H&M.

Siesta Key Village Just steps away from the No. 1 beach in the country, Siesta Village is the perfect place to stroll after a day spent in the sand and sun. You’ll find cool boutiques with a beachy vibe and popular watering holes and restaurants.

Venice Island Venice Island is home to a charming collection of shops, galleries and eateries. You’ll scout fine women’s and men’s fashion at Sandy’s Designer Clothing and Captain’s Landing and jewelry at Reflections in Gold. There’s an impressive selection of restaurants, too.

Lakewood Ranch Main Street at Lakewood Ranch offers specialty jewelry and home accessories shops and family-friendly fun at Lakewood Ranch Cinemas and the Fish Hole miniature golf course, with lots of eateries, too.

Prime Outlets, Ellenton Dozens of outlet stores for top-name clothing, sporting goods, children’s apparel, kitchen accessories, jewelry and cosmetics. Just a short drive from Sarasota and conveniently accessed via I-75.

The Mall at University Town Center The glamorous mall houses a two-story Saks Fifth Avenue and world-class Macy’s and Dillard’s department stores, plus specialty stores like Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Robert Graham, Arhaus, Sephora and many more. The area’s first Cheesecake Factory, too, and more fine dining and casual restaurants.

Five to Try

Go coastal at these seaside-style shops.

The White Egret

The White Egret is an Anna Maria Island institution, and for good reason: It’s packed to the gills with colorful, coastal-inspired accessories—linens, candles, accessories, trinkets, prints, clothing and more. 10006 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, (941) 778-3782, egretami.com

Ginny’s and Jane E’s

Founded by two sisters—that would be Ginny and Jane—this Anna Maria shop sells local art, antiques, accessories and beach supplies in a historic building, all with a tropical twist. There’s also a bakery and café attached, and trust us: You don’t want to leave without ordering one of its famous cinnamon buns. 9807 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, (941) 778-3170, ginnyandjanees.com

Main Street Traders

Located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Main Street Traders provides everything from luxurious linens and decorative home accessories (bedding, textiles and rugs) to gifts, jewelry and clothing, and much of it has a breezy seaside vibe. 1468 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 373-0475, mainstreettreaders.com

Fraser’s Island Gift Nook

This gift shop on Venice Avenue is a great place to find a Florida-perfect piece for your home—be it a printed Vera Bradley bag, a scented candle, a kitchen accessory or a sparkly piece of costume jewelry. 227 W. Venice Ave., Venice, (941) 488-6161

Posh on Palm

Consider this your one-stop shop for the ultimate shabby-chic, coastal décor and accessories. You’ll find bedding, clothing, pillows, lighting, jewelry, beach bags and more, all hand-picked by owners Susie and Mark Holt. 327 W. Venice Ave., Venice, (941) 786-1008, poshonpalm.com