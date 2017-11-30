Insider's Guide: Nightlife

  1. Eat & Drink
Sarasota keeps things going way into the night.

11/30/2017 at 4:12am Published in the December 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Kanaya night 2 vxbuzx

Image: Detlev Von Kessel

Bars, Clubs and Other Venues

THE 5 O’CLOCK CLUB A Southside Village institution famous for live bands and carefree dancing. 

ACE’S LIVE Music fans flock to this high-ceilinged, acoustically excellent Bradenton barn to enjoy a mix of outstanding local, regional and national bands. 

THE BEACH CLUB Siesta Village’s spring break-style party venue, with DJs and live bands, dancing, nightly themes and specials. MTV’s new Siesta Key reality show shot scenes here. 

THE BLUE ROOSTER Live music nightly accompanies the Southern fare at this Rosemary District hotspot. 

COCK AND BULL Nothing fancy here, simply a colossal craft beer selection, a relaxed, weathered vibe and a chill outdoor firepit scene. 

DAIQUIRI DECK High-octane frozen drinks and lively fun. 

THE GATOR CLUB The historic two-story brick building is the epicenter of downtown Sarasota’s late-night party scene. Live music and dancing downstairs; a quieter bar upstairs. 

JACK DUSTY AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, SARASOTA A chill spot for power players to kick back with fine wine or craft cocktails and gourmet bar bites. The patio is great on balmy evenings. 

THE LOST KANGAROO PUB Downtown Bradenton’s Old Main Street hotspot draws an eclectic clientele—everyone from cap-wearing sports fans to dressed-up twentysomethings and flannelled hipsters. 

MANDEVILLE BEER GARDEN International craft beers and an eclectic, casual menu served Oktoberfest-style on communal picnic tables, plus cornhole, ping-pong and Tuesday night trivia contests. 

BLUE SUNSHINE PATIO BAR AND GRILL AT MARINA JACK The quintessential vacay bar with deck seating overlooking a bustling marina and Bayfront Park; it frequently offers live music and dancing. An indoor lounge, too. 

PANGEA LOUNGE Proprietor Brad Coburn is renowned for his imaginative seasonal craft cocktails. 

SELVA The Peruvian restaurant’s crimson-lit lounge area fills with stylish downtown professionals for socializing over mojitos and late-night ceviche. 

SHAMROCK PUB A comfortable neighborhood pub with a well-curated beer selection and weekly Major League Soccer watch parties. 

STATE STREET EATING HOUSE + COCKTAILS A mecca for craft cocktails aficionados, with classics like blackberry brambles and Manhattans alongside newfangled inventions. 

WHITE BUFFALO SALOON Nightly line dancing lessons on a 2,500-square-foot dance floor keep everything country at this popular nightspot. Frequent live music, including national acts, plus a back porch and secondary bar with all-American brands. 

State Street Eating House

$$$ American 1533 State Street

Featuring modern takes on classic comfort food (think lobster mac 'n' cheese, fried chicken and lamb), State Street also features an ambitious cocktail program and separate lounge.

The Shamrock Pub

$ 2257 Ringling Blvd.

Downtown Sarasota beer drinkers in the know rub elbows at the tiny but mighty ’Rock, where cash and cash alone can get you a bottle or can of some of the fin...

Editor’s Pick

Selva

$$$ Latin American, Peruvian 1345 Main Street

You say ceviche, we say Selva, the Main Street hot spot for vibrant “nuevo Latino” cuisine.

Editor’s Pick

Marina Jack

$$$ American, Seafood 2 Marina Plaza

Marina Jack is often the first place new arrivals choose for a meal, and it’s a favorite spot for locals to take tourists.

Mandeville Beer Garden

$$ American, Burgers 428 Lemon Ave.

Mandeville Beer Garden is modeled on a European beer garden, where families come to meet friends and relatives to relax and catch up. There are games like pi...

Editor’s Pick

Jack Dusty

$$$$ Seafood 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr

High-life indulgence and relaxed elegance are what Jack Dusty at the Ritz-Carlton delivers.

The Gator Club

$ 1490 Main St.

On the National Register of Historic Places, this 103-year-old, two-story, red-brick building at the corner of Main Street and Lemon Avenue still oozes histo...

Daiquiri Deck

$$ Seafood Multiple Locations

After the beach, there’s nothing better than a handcrafted daiquiri, something from the raw oyster bar or one of the Daiquiri Deck’s famed “snacketizers.”

Blue Rooster

$$ Southern 1525 4th St

Southern comfort food with a twist, like fried green tomatoes, catfish, meatloaf and chicken and waffles.

