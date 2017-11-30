Insider's Guide: Nightlife

Bars, Clubs and Other Venues

THE 5 O’CLOCK CLUB A Southside Village institution famous for live bands and carefree dancing.

ACE’S LIVE Music fans flock to this high-ceilinged, acoustically excellent Bradenton barn to enjoy a mix of outstanding local, regional and national bands.

THE BEACH CLUB Siesta Village’s spring break-style party venue, with DJs and live bands, dancing, nightly themes and specials. MTV’s new Siesta Key reality show shot scenes here.

THE BLUE ROOSTER Live music nightly accompanies the Southern fare at this Rosemary District hotspot.

COCK AND BULL Nothing fancy here, simply a colossal craft beer selection, a relaxed, weathered vibe and a chill outdoor firepit scene.

DAIQUIRI DECK High-octane frozen drinks and lively fun.

THE GATOR CLUB The historic two-story brick building is the epicenter of downtown Sarasota’s late-night party scene. Live music and dancing downstairs; a quieter bar upstairs.

JACK DUSTY AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, SARASOTA A chill spot for power players to kick back with fine wine or craft cocktails and gourmet bar bites. The patio is great on balmy evenings.

THE LOST KANGAROO PUB Downtown Bradenton’s Old Main Street hotspot draws an eclectic clientele—everyone from cap-wearing sports fans to dressed-up twentysomethings and flannelled hipsters.

MANDEVILLE BEER GARDEN International craft beers and an eclectic, casual menu served Oktoberfest-style on communal picnic tables, plus cornhole, ping-pong and Tuesday night trivia contests.

BLUE SUNSHINE PATIO BAR AND GRILL AT MARINA JACK The quintessential vacay bar with deck seating overlooking a bustling marina and Bayfront Park; it frequently offers live music and dancing. An indoor lounge, too.

PANGEA LOUNGE Proprietor Brad Coburn is renowned for his imaginative seasonal craft cocktails.

SELVA The Peruvian restaurant’s crimson-lit lounge area fills with stylish downtown professionals for socializing over mojitos and late-night ceviche.

SHAMROCK PUB A comfortable neighborhood pub with a well-curated beer selection and weekly Major League Soccer watch parties.

STATE STREET EATING HOUSE + COCKTAILS A mecca for craft cocktails aficionados, with classics like blackberry brambles and Manhattans alongside newfangled inventions.

WHITE BUFFALO SALOON Nightly line dancing lessons on a 2,500-square-foot dance floor keep everything country at this popular nightspot. Frequent live music, including national acts, plus a back porch and secondary bar with all-American brands.