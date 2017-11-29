Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

From front: Limited-edition sunglasses with blended crystal frames and gold smoke lenses. $99. See Eyewear, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 866-6588 | With a seamless fusion from crystal to cedar horn, Blake Kuwahara’s Renick design. $700. iOptics, 446 Burns Court, Sarasota, (941) 955-5133 | French designer Thierry Lasry gives the vintage cat-eye a modern twist. $446. Spectacle Gallery, 1286 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 365-5606 | The Reveka by Tom Ford boasts a butterfly shape in a hue called Pink Havana. $478. L.Boutique, 556 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, (941) 906-1350 | Retro-inspired and saltwater-safe, the Liana sunglasses by Maui Jim. $239. Tommy Bahama, 300 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-2888 | Men’s Gucci mirrored, double-bridged aviators in navy and tortoise. $385. Saks Fifth Avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300