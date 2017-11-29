  1. Eat & Drink
The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

Including the November Chef Series at Clasico, a wine dinner at Boca Sarasota and a screening of the film Wasted at Owen's Fish Camp.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/29/2017 at 2:00pm

Shutterstock 333024608 ccymm5

Image: Shutterstock

Wine Dinner

Nov. 29

Enjoy four courses and four wine pairings at Boca Sarasota. The first course will be a radish and grapefruit crudo with sunflower sprouts and butter beet Vinaigrette paired with Lamarca Glera. The second course will be a fall apple ratatouille paired with a William Hill Chardonnay. The third course will be a table-smoked, grass-fed New York strip, with chard, tri-color carrots, wilted arugula and bone marrow demiglace paired with J. Vineyards Pinot Noir. Dessert will be a blackberry flan with basil Key lime syrup paired with Louis Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The cost is $50. This event takes place from 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Clasico Cafe & Bar Nov. Chef Series

Nov. 30

Indulge in a four-course tasting menu with wine pairings at Clasico. The first course is a saffron seafood soup, the second course is a goat cheese and grilled root veggie salad, the third course is a roasted pork tenderloin with mushroom risotto and a plum glaze, and the fourth course is a chocolate bread pudding with Crème Anglaise-Blood Orange. This event takes place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. For reservations call (941) 388-1411.

Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk

Dec. 1

Retrobaked will be preparing a special holiday menu for the Village of the Arts' annual Holiday Artwalk. Dinner will feature gluten-free vegan eats by Rays Vegan Soul (full menu to come). For dessert, enjoy Christmas cupcakes and other holiday treats including frosted holiday brownie bites, chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, peanut butter cup crispies, oatmeal cream pies, Mexican hot chocolate brownies, frosting shots and more. This event takes place from 6–9:30 p.m. 

30th Annual Festival of Trees

Dec. 1

Michael's On East hosts its annual event benefiting The Florida Center for Early Childhood. Enjoy a wintry night of food, drinks, and entertainment. This event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $175 and can be purchased here

Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival 

Dec. 2–3

Enjoy great food, drinks, and music at the Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival on Siesta Key Beach. This year's event will offer a menu of delicious items prepared right on site using local and sustainable resources from Florida's coastal waters by local restaurants and food purveyors. General admission is free and VIP tent admission is $130. This event takes place from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 948 Beach Road, Sarasota.

Wasted, The Story of Food Waste Film

Dec. 3

Chefs Collaborative SRQ presents the film Wasted, a story about food waste. The event will include delicious items at Owen's Fish Camp, with a Q&A session to follow. Reservations are required and tickets are limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. This event takes place from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

