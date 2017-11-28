Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

Log onto Etsy, a popular website where you can find any vintage or handmade item your heart desires, and you’ll find pages of Sarasota artisans. They’re creating everything from stationery to pottery to soap to clothing for customers all over the world. Here’s a sampling.

Not your ordinary stationery company, Cheek & Pen is known for irreverent, funny cards for all occasions. Magnets, buttons and stickers, too; plus, limited-edition collaborations to benefit charities. From $1.25

Nautical North’s Chris Doucette has carved out a niche with his handmade wooden clocks, trays, wall charts and cribbage boards, all cut, etched and stained by hand. The clocks are made of birch and the cribbage boards, trays and charts are made of cherry wood with the option to upgrade to walnut. From $69.99

Shannon Kirsten Couch has built a name for herself with her whimsical floral cards and wedding invitation suites, even launching a collaboration with Anthropologie last year. Prints, enamel pins, phone cases, gift wrap and notepads, too. From $4.50

Ceramicist Miri Hardy whips up mugs, shaving sets and more from the potter’s wheel in her Sarasota studio; she also recently created a set of vessels in collaboration with chef Steve Phelps of downtown’s Indigenous restaurant. From $35

You don’t have to be a yogi to appreciate yoga teacher Jessie DiLorenzo’s colorful mala necklaces and bracelets, which are traditionally used in prayer and meditation but also make a gorgeous statement accessory. From $35

Shop owner Jessica Chaplinsky has a fantastic eye for vintage (focusing particularly on the 1970s and ‘80s), and each item is photographed to appear totally wearable. Don’t miss the awesome coat section while you’re browsing the more than 1,800 pieces for sale. From $24

You can’t turn your head without seeing cheery tassel, pom-pom and “bon bon”-style earrings these days, and shop owner/designer Kristina is putting her Sarasota twist on the trend in a selection of bright colors perfect for our tropical weather. From $15

And now for something a little different: aerial yoga hammocks and silks, made by shop owner Sam Mellor. You’ll find eye-popping colors ranging from purple to blue to tie-dyed, and each piece is a medium-stretch fabric made of industry-standard nylon tricot. From $85

These high-quality, boho-chic maternity dresses are handmade by a busy mom of three. Each dress—most maxi style—is flowy and ethereal in feeling, with pretty details like lace sleeves or floral trains. From $102

Anastasiya Sivakova hand-makes bridal baubles (tiaras, crowns, combs and bridal sashes) that are an excellent alternative to traditional veils, using materials like satin, lace, chiffon, seed beads and rhinestones. The delicate, one-of-a-kind headpieces are glamorous and bohemian. From $29

If you can’t get to Ashjoi (owned by Ashley Baker and Joy Loos—get it?) at the downtown Saturday farmers market, click over to their Etsy shop to find handmade soaps, body creams and roll-on perfume, all naturally scented and full of good-for-you oils (like coconut, avocado and almond). From $5.50

At Loftipop, run by husband-and-wife team Rachel and Ryan O’Neill, you’ll find everything from art prints to pillows, duvet covers, shower curtains, magnets and mugs (many of the latter emblazoned with cheeky sayings or quotes). From $10