Seven Perfect Stocking Stuffers for the Beauty Junkie

Our fashion and beauty editor rounds up gift picks that the recipient will actually use—and that you'll want, too.

By Heather Dunhill 11/27/2017 at 10:27am

Shutterstock 506740618 owppe8

Image: Shutterstock 

The stockings are hung by the chimney with care—but what do we buy to stuff them? You're in luck: our beauty editor rounded up seven beauty products that make perfect gifts. And don't worry, we won't judge if you decided to keep one or three for yourself. 

M-61 PowerGlow & Go Peel

Powerglow and go m 61 817237010548 front sharpn

M-61 PowerGlow peel

Image: Courtesy BlueMercury

The M-61 PowerGlow & Go peel is so good at what it does that one sells every eight seconds. A powerful fine-line treatment peel that improves skin tone, texture and clarity, it reduces pore size as well as exfoliates, resurfaces, clarifies and firms skin in one minute and in one quick step. And it leaves the skin perfectly clean to drink in your serums and lotions. Bluemercury, $14. 

Hanacure 08 10 174272 oza4gm

Hanacure mask

Image: Courtesy Hanacure

Hanacure Mask

We all need a good mask in our lives, it’s the extra credit of the beauty world. And then I saw Drew Barrymore’s Instagram post about how Hanacure, which was inspired by the lotus flower, takes ten years off. Well, I couldn’t resist. And Barrymore did not exaggerate; this is a dream product. The appearance of my skin was dramatically reinvigorated with an even-toned smoothness after just 30 minutes. And, hours later I was still marveling at the results. Seriously, get this product. You'll thank me. Hanacure (you can do a starter for $29 or go for a set of four for $110).

Tr sleeping masque combinatiion2 dldtyz

Image: Courtesy AmorePacific

AmorePacific Overnight Mask

If waiting for a mask to set isn't your thing, then take note of this one.  I have one word for AmorePacific's Time Response Skin Renewal Sleeping Masque: luxe.  Not only is it a beautiful product in gorgeous packaging, the scent is like an early morning walk on the beaches of California.  Apply it before bedtime when the crucial biological functions, essential to healthy skin, are actively repairing damage that occurred during the day. It's an overnight skin renewal boost. Nordstrom, $200.

8oz pack on wht 2400x3000 res 300 l0e5vi

Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight body lotion.

Image: Courtesy Prtty Peaushun

Prtty Peaushun Body Lotion

Harper's Bazaar calls Prtty Peaushun's Skin Tight body lotion the best skin enhancer. Created by celebrity makeup artist Bethany Karlyn and coveted by names like Rihanna, Sade, Marisa Tomei, and Debi Mazar, the lotion is blended with subtle light-reflecting particles in a natural, radiant emollient base to even out skin tone and conceal minor imperfections like cellulite, stretch marks and varicose veins. To get a flawless look for your next sexy silhouette, all you have to do is shake the bottle, apply lotion sparingly, let dry and get dressed.  Élan Skin Spa, $42.

Roots oflkyo

Roots by BodyMantra essential oil blend.

Image: Courtesy BodyMantra

BodyMantra Essential Oil Blend

The holidays tend to be filled with moments when we feel overwhelmed, overworked or lacking connection with ourselves. So Roots by BodyMantra is here to serve us. This essential oil blend will bring you instantly back to yourself and renew your sense of groundedness. It is particularly supportive for the days when you feel a bit over-anxious or disconnected and need to return to your foundation. BodyMantra, $35. 

Facial polish rose 2oz jebeqi

French Girl Organics facial polish

Image: Courtesy French Girl Organics

 

 

 

 

French Girl Organics Facial Polish

Bienvenue, beauty Francophiles. This Rose du Jardin facial polish is a finely milled facial exfoliant. It's rich in antioxidants and formulated with organic brown rice powder, French clays, organic flower petals and essential oils to gently polish and clarify the skin. Not to only does it smell like a French garden, it leaves the skin oh-so youthfully smooth, too. French Girl Organics, $22

Screen shot 2017 11 16 at 12.46.59 pm qkpz80

Jo Malone shower gel

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Shower Gel

Jo Malone London is one of those timeless collections with a modern take on scent pairing—think Pomegranate Noir, Lime Basil, and Geranium and Walnut. Bonus: all of these scents come in the luxe Jo Malone exfoliating shower gel, which cleanses and polishes in one easy step. It's one of those things every woman should buy for herself, but doesn't. Nordstrom, $40.

gift guide, holidays
