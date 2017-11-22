  1. Eat & Drink
A Black Friday Brunch at Louies Modern, the Third Annual Snow Crab Festival and More Local Dining Events

Including a movie night at Mandeville Beer Garden and the 941 Food Truck Rally.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/22/2017 at 11:24am

Shutterstock 437325811 mcznjj 

Black Friday Brunch at Louies Modern

Nov. 24

All of the shopping to be done on Black Friday is sure to leave you hungry. Come by Louies Modern for brunch featuring a carving station, a seafood display, and omelets made to order. (Your furry friends are also welcome!) This event takes place from 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and is $35 per person, plus an additional $5 for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. 

Third Annual Snow Crab Festival

Nov. 25

This third annual event is back for all of the snow crab lovers out there. Enjoy fried snow crabs, garlic snow crabs, smoked snow crabs and more. This event takes place from 12–7 p.m. at 1401 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

941 Food Truck Rally

Nov. 25

The 941 Food Truck Association will be taking over Calusa Brewing for this special event. Food participants include BulGoGi Sarasota, Create Bakery and Gifts, Mother Truckin Good, Mouthhole BBQ, and Out and About Coffee. Live music will be provided by Michael J. Weiss Music. This event takes place from 5–9 p.m. 

Mandeville Beer Garden Movie Night

Nov. 25

Come out to Mandeville Beer Garden for the showing of The Goonies. Free popcorn will be provided and 32 beers, as well as Kombucha, will be on tap. This event takes place from 7–9 p.m. 

EmpaCurious Opening Celebration

Nov. 25

Get your Black Friday shopping done, then head to Gulf Gate's new EmpaCurious at 7 p.m. for its grand opening celebration. There'll be music, dancing and, of course, lots of empanadas. 

Bradenton Blues Brunch with Steve Arvey 

Nov. 26

Mattison's City Grille hosts a blues brunch at the Bradenton Riverwalk. The brunch menu will include Niman Ranch steak & eggs, a breakfast sandwich, a three-egg omelet, smoked corn beef hash, stuffed french toast, roasted vegetable frittata, and a breakfast sundae. 

