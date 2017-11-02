Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

  1. Arts & Entertainment
InspireSarasota! outdoor arts festival, Taste of Manatee, the Sarasota opera season opens with La Traviata, and more.

By Ilene Denton 11/2/2017 at 9:58am

Sarasota opera la traviata i15zt0

Andrew Surrena as Alfredo and Elizabeth Tredent as Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata.

Image: Rod Millington

Sarasota Opera Season Opens with La Traviata

Opening Nov. 3

Love, lust and honor against the backdrop of Parisian party life—it must be one of Giuseppe Verdi’s most famous operas, La Traviata, opening the Sarasota Opera’s 10th fall season Friday evening, with six additional tempestuous performances through Nov. 21.

Inspire sarasota festival 2016 gwpfjt

Sarasota Ballet dancers prepare to go onstage at the 2016 InspireSarasota! festival.

Image: Courtesy Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

InspireSarasota! Outdoor Festival

Nov. 4

Browse work by area artists, enjoy mini dance and music performances by youth and adult performing arts groups, learn about the upcoming cultural season, sample great food and, if you’re a kid, get one of more than a thousand free children’s books being given away. It’s all at the InspireSarasota! festival at Five Points Park from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m., presented by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. 

Cine-World Festival

Nov. 3-12  

Thirty-two hot new films from around the world will have their Sarasota premieres at the Sarasota Film Society’s annual Cine-World Festival at downtown’s Burns Court Cinema. Check out the entire lineup here.

Bay preserve kayaking bsiad6

Kayaking at Bay Preserve.

Image: Courtesy Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast “Wild About Nature” Fall Family Festival

Nov. 4

It’s finally fall, and the Conservation Foundation is whooping it up at its beautiful Bay Preserve in Osprey with tree climbing, kayaking, arts and crafts and lots of other fun activities for the whole family. Free. 

So you think you can dance sml clw7y9

The cast of So You Think You Can Dance.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

So You Think You Can Dance

Nov. 3 

Expect a high-energy evening when the Emmy Award-winning show boogies into the Van Wezel with the top 10 finalists from Season 14, plus “All Stars” Jasimin Harper and Marko Germar.

Jah movement reggae band cmq34q

Jah Movement reggae band, performing at Taste of Manatee.

Image: Courtesy Taste of Manatee

Taste of Manatee

Nov. 4

Sample the best fare from area restaurants, visit the Tiki Bar Tent for craft beer, enjoy live music from Jah Movement reggae band, shown here, and Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band, and stroll along the Bradenton Riverwalk, set right on the shore of the Manatee River.

Ringling museum approaching the border exhibit jq99s6

Part of a video work by Emilio Chapela in the Ringling exhibit "Approaching the Border."

Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Ringling Museum presents Approaching the Border

Opening Nov. 5

A timely—and timeless—exhibition of video works by five international artists meditates on the broader meaning of borders and how they shape us. On view at the Ringling Museum through Jan. 21, playing on a continuous loop in the new Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art. Shown here, a screen shot of a video by Mexican artist Emilio Chapela.

