Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

Andrew Surrena as Alfredo and Elizabeth Tredent as Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata. Image: Rod Millington

Opening Nov. 3

Love, lust and honor against the backdrop of Parisian party life—it must be one of Giuseppe Verdi’s most famous operas, La Traviata, opening the Sarasota Opera’s 10th fall season Friday evening, with six additional tempestuous performances through Nov. 21.

Sarasota Ballet dancers prepare to go onstage at the 2016 InspireSarasota! festival. Image: Courtesy Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

Nov. 4

Browse work by area artists, enjoy mini dance and music performances by youth and adult performing arts groups, learn about the upcoming cultural season, sample great food and, if you’re a kid, get one of more than a thousand free children’s books being given away. It’s all at the InspireSarasota! festival at Five Points Park from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m., presented by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.

Cine-World Festival

Nov. 3-12

Thirty-two hot new films from around the world will have their Sarasota premieres at the Sarasota Film Society’s annual Cine-World Festival at downtown’s Burns Court Cinema. Check out the entire lineup here.

Kayaking at Bay Preserve. Image: Courtesy Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

Nov. 4

It’s finally fall, and the Conservation Foundation is whooping it up at its beautiful Bay Preserve in Osprey with tree climbing, kayaking, arts and crafts and lots of other fun activities for the whole family. Free.

The cast of So You Think You Can Dance. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 3

Expect a high-energy evening when the Emmy Award-winning show boogies into the Van Wezel with the top 10 finalists from Season 14, plus “All Stars” Jasimin Harper and Marko Germar.

Jah Movement reggae band, performing at Taste of Manatee. Image: Courtesy Taste of Manatee

Nov. 4

Sample the best fare from area restaurants, visit the Tiki Bar Tent for craft beer, enjoy live music from Jah Movement reggae band, shown here, and Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band, and stroll along the Bradenton Riverwalk, set right on the shore of the Manatee River.

Part of a video work by Emilio Chapela in the Ringling exhibit "Approaching the Border." Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Opening Nov. 5

A timely—and timeless—exhibition of video works by five international artists meditates on the broader meaning of borders and how they shape us. On view at the Ringling Museum through Jan. 21, playing on a continuous loop in the new Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art. Shown here, a screen shot of a video by Mexican artist Emilio Chapela.