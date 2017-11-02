Weekend Planner
Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8
InspireSarasota! outdoor arts festival, Taste of Manatee, the Sarasota opera season opens with La Traviata, and more.
Sarasota Opera Season Opens with La Traviata
Opening Nov. 3
Love, lust and honor against the backdrop of Parisian party life—it must be one of Giuseppe Verdi’s most famous operas, La Traviata, opening the Sarasota Opera’s 10th fall season Friday evening, with six additional tempestuous performances through Nov. 21.
InspireSarasota! Outdoor Festival
Nov. 4
Browse work by area artists, enjoy mini dance and music performances by youth and adult performing arts groups, learn about the upcoming cultural season, sample great food and, if you’re a kid, get one of more than a thousand free children’s books being given away. It’s all at the InspireSarasota! festival at Five Points Park from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m., presented by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
Cine-World Festival
Nov. 3-12
Thirty-two hot new films from around the world will have their Sarasota premieres at the Sarasota Film Society’s annual Cine-World Festival at downtown’s Burns Court Cinema. Check out the entire lineup here.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast “Wild About Nature” Fall Family Festival
Nov. 4
It’s finally fall, and the Conservation Foundation is whooping it up at its beautiful Bay Preserve in Osprey with tree climbing, kayaking, arts and crafts and lots of other fun activities for the whole family. Free.
So You Think You Can Dance
Nov. 3
Expect a high-energy evening when the Emmy Award-winning show boogies into the Van Wezel with the top 10 finalists from Season 14, plus “All Stars” Jasimin Harper and Marko Germar.
Taste of Manatee
Nov. 4
Sample the best fare from area restaurants, visit the Tiki Bar Tent for craft beer, enjoy live music from Jah Movement reggae band, shown here, and Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band, and stroll along the Bradenton Riverwalk, set right on the shore of the Manatee River.
Ringling Museum presents Approaching the Border
Opening Nov. 5
A timely—and timeless—exhibition of video works by five international artists meditates on the broader meaning of borders and how they shape us. On view at the Ringling Museum through Jan. 21, playing on a continuous loop in the new Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art. Shown here, a screen shot of a video by Mexican artist Emilio Chapela.
