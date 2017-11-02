  1. Fashion & Shopping
IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

From Denmark to New York City to Bird Key, this socially minded doyenne has stunning skin. Wait until you hear the drugstore find she depends on.

By Heather Duhill 11/2/2017 at 11:34am

Img 0443 qa2ho2

Vivian Kouvant

Image: Vivian Kouvant

Born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark, the lovely Vivian Kouvant began her career painting the iconic blue-fluted porcelain for the Royal Copenhagen Porcelain factory. In 1965, she immigrated to the United States, where she found work at the last World's Fair in New York.

Later, she met her husband Murray Kouvant, who owned the distinguished restaurant Christo’s in Manhattan for 45 years (and which boasted lots of celebrity patrons). After Murray retired, the Kouvants moved to Bird Key—and so was born one of Sarasota's most active philanthropists. During here tenure here, Vivian has taken on roles at Jewish Family and Children's Services, Sarasota Ballet and Sarasota Orchestra (just to name a few). And through it all, she's remained a constant, stunning presence on the social scene. I had to know how she does it.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

My morning routine is simple as I have been blessed with good skin!  I wash my face with regular Dove soap, then apply makeup. I use Clinique Superbalanced makeup then Lancôme Blush Subtil Shimmer. On the eyelids, I use Lancôme Drape, and above the eyelid, I use Lancôme shadow in two tones of lavender. On my lips, I use Clinique Line Smoothing Concealer, then a Lancôme lip liner in Berry. My lipstick is Yves Saint Laurent, Rouge Pur Couture Number 7.  

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mother didn’t teach me anything [about beauty], but she always looked lovely!

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I eat healthy and drink a glass of water with freshly squeezed lemon and pure, raw honey from my daughter and son-in-law's farm [every day]. I eat only organic food when possible. 

Any makeup tricks you've learned and love?

If you want to keep your lipstick  on for the longest time, use the Clinique Line Smoothing Concealer!  

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

As I mentioned, I was blessed with good skin, so before bed I simply wash my face again with my Dove soap. I remove eye makeup with Baby Vaseline, since I am allergic to many products. I never use night cream; I prefer my skin to be free of products [before I go to bed].

Do you have a signature scent, and what do you love about it?

I never leave home without it and that is Boucheron eau de parfum.  Not a day goes by without someone complimenting me on how wonderful I smell. I can’t find one thing I don’t love about it—it is fresh, young and seductive!

What is the biggest beauty blunder women make?

I will be kind here and only say these overdone "duck lips." The rest I will put to sleep!

More women should…

More women should allow them self to be content with who they are and accept their differences and individuality. That makes for happiness!

Filed under
in the glow
