  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

The sale, which took just two weeks to go to contract, is the building’s highest in 10 years.

By Ilene Denton 11/2/2017 at 4:14pm

Ritz carlton beach residences top sale klqcve

The Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences, #1202

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A 3,964-square-foot Gulf-front penthouse in the Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences on Lido Key sold Nov. 1 for $4.45 million—the highest priced sale in the exclusive condominium complex in 10 years, says Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, who represented both the seller and the buyer.

“The property is really incredible and has been upgraded all throughout,” says Kepecz-Hays. “It went under contract after just two weeks on the market.” The condo has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, separate formal living and dining rooms and a kitchen/family room with designer touches throughout. It was listed in August at $4.95 million.

Another 12th floor penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences sold in July for $4.3 million.

 

 

Filed under
real estate
Show Comments

Related Content

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens Friday

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Turkey Tipples

The Best Wines to Pair With Thanksgiving Dinner

11/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Thanks for the Memories

The 12 Best Dishes Our Food Critic Ate This Year

11/01/2017 Photography by Marsha Fottler

Mark Your Calendars

Heads Up: Forks & Corks 2018 Tickets Go on Sale Next Monday

11/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon

2:29pm Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

A Greek Tragedy That Still Resonates

11:07am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

9:58am By Ilene Denton

Sneak Peek

Get Ready for Evita

9:51am By Kay Kipling

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Next Best Thing

Yellow Strawberry's Master Stylist Richard Weintraub Talks Hair Trends to Try Now

8:22pm By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11:34am By Heather Duhill

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

10/27/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

4:14pm By Ilene Denton

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

11/01/2017 By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

11/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Power Player

County Commission Chair Paul Caragiulo Became a Social Media Hero After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe