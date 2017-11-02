A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

The Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences, #1202 Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A 3,964-square-foot Gulf-front penthouse in the Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences on Lido Key sold Nov. 1 for $4.45 million—the highest priced sale in the exclusive condominium complex in 10 years, says Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, who represented both the seller and the buyer.

“The property is really incredible and has been upgraded all throughout,” says Kepecz-Hays. “It went under contract after just two weeks on the market.” The condo has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, separate formal living and dining rooms and a kitchen/family room with designer touches throughout. It was listed in August at $4.95 million.

Another 12th floor penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Residences sold in July for $4.3 million.