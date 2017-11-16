  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 16-22

Elvin Bishop headlines the Venice Blues Fest, powerboat racing in Englewood and more.

By Ilene Denton 11/16/2017 at 9:20am

Elvinbishop bymitchellglotzer clkf0i

Elvin Bishop

Image: Mitchell Glotzer

Venice Blues Festival

Nov. 18

The Venice Blues Festival pulled out the big guns—Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop and his Big Fun Trio—to headline the fifth annual music fest right on the water at Maxine Barritt Park. Also performing: Texas blues guitar-singer Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones, vocalist and keyboard player Eliza Neals, bues/jazz/rock/funk artist Tommy Z. and CeCe Teneal, known as “The Voice of Neo-Blues.”

Ernest hemingway by alfred eisenstaedt gqdak5

Alfred Eisenstaedt. Ernest Hemingway, with head and shoulders making a diagonal, with head slanted to left. Gelatin Silver Print. 13 5/16 x 10 1/2 in. (33.8 x 26.7 cm). Gift of Warren J. and Margot Coville, 2012.

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Alfred Eisenstaedt: Defining Moments

Opening Nov. 18

Opening Saturday at the Ringling Museum is an exhibit of photographs by Alfred Eisenstaedt, one of America’s great photojournalists, who, in his 40 years at Life magazine, captured images of the most important people and events of the 20th century. 

Three dog night jwhrum

Three Dog Night

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Three Dog Night

Nov. 18

The prolific ‘70s rock band hits the Van Wezel for one show Saturday night. Everybody now: “Mama told me not to come…”

Englewood offshore racing skzu3j

Englewood Beach Waterfest

Image: Edmunds Photography

Englewood Beach Waterfest

Nov. 17-19

Sixty mammoth powerboats are expected to compete in the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship this weekend, part of the annual Englewood Beach Waterfest. The fun starts Friday night with a race boat block party on Dearborn Street. Get the complete schedule of events here.

Urbanite theatre echoes vqxysf

Kate Berg and Mari Vial-Golden in Echoes

Image: Brendan Ragan

Urbanite Theatre presents Echoes

Nov. 17-Dec 17

Next up for the contemporary theater company: a play about two women separated by 175 years—a modern-day British woman who travels to Syria to become a jihadi bride, and a Victorian aristocrat who moves to Afghanistan to marry. 

New Music New College presents “Dis/Embodied”

Nov. 17-19

This cutting-edge series explores the art of making music with the body with three solo works performed in the black box theater in New College’s Hamilton Center.

