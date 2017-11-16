Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 16-22
Elvin Bishop headlines the Venice Blues Fest, powerboat racing in Englewood and more.
Venice Blues Festival
Nov. 18
The Venice Blues Festival pulled out the big guns—Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop and his Big Fun Trio—to headline the fifth annual music fest right on the water at Maxine Barritt Park. Also performing: Texas blues guitar-singer Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones, vocalist and keyboard player Eliza Neals, bues/jazz/rock/funk artist Tommy Z. and CeCe Teneal, known as “The Voice of Neo-Blues.”
Alfred Eisenstaedt: Defining Moments
Opening Nov. 18
Opening Saturday at the Ringling Museum is an exhibit of photographs by Alfred Eisenstaedt, one of America’s great photojournalists, who, in his 40 years at Life magazine, captured images of the most important people and events of the 20th century.
Three Dog Night
Nov. 18
The prolific ‘70s rock band hits the Van Wezel for one show Saturday night. Everybody now: “Mama told me not to come…”
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 17-19
Sixty mammoth powerboats are expected to compete in the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship this weekend, part of the annual Englewood Beach Waterfest. The fun starts Friday night with a race boat block party on Dearborn Street. Get the complete schedule of events here.
Urbanite Theatre presents Echoes
Nov. 17-Dec 17
Next up for the contemporary theater company: a play about two women separated by 175 years—a modern-day British woman who travels to Syria to become a jihadi bride, and a Victorian aristocrat who moves to Afghanistan to marry.
New Music New College presents “Dis/Embodied”
Nov. 17-19
This cutting-edge series explores the art of making music with the body with three solo works performed in the black box theater in New College’s Hamilton Center.
Concerts
New Music New College: DisEmbodied
Theater
Echoes
Concerts
Three Dog Night
Visual Art
Alfred Eisenstaedt: Defining Moments
Concerts