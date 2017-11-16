Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 16-22

Elvin Bishop Image: Mitchell Glotzer

Nov. 18

The Venice Blues Festival pulled out the big guns—Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop and his Big Fun Trio—to headline the fifth annual music fest right on the water at Maxine Barritt Park. Also performing: Texas blues guitar-singer Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones, vocalist and keyboard player Eliza Neals, bues/jazz/rock/funk artist Tommy Z. and CeCe Teneal, known as “The Voice of Neo-Blues.”

Alfred Eisenstaedt. Ernest Hemingway, with head and shoulders making a diagonal, with head slanted to left. Gelatin Silver Print. 13 5/16 x 10 1/2 in. (33.8 x 26.7 cm). Gift of Warren J. and Margot Coville, 2012. Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Opening Nov. 18

Opening Saturday at the Ringling Museum is an exhibit of photographs by Alfred Eisenstaedt, one of America’s great photojournalists, who, in his 40 years at Life magazine, captured images of the most important people and events of the 20th century.

Three Dog Night Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 18

The prolific ‘70s rock band hits the Van Wezel for one show Saturday night. Everybody now: “Mama told me not to come…”

Englewood Beach Waterfest Image: Edmunds Photography

Englewood Beach Waterfest

Nov. 17-19

Sixty mammoth powerboats are expected to compete in the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship this weekend, part of the annual Englewood Beach Waterfest. The fun starts Friday night with a race boat block party on Dearborn Street. Get the complete schedule of events here.

Kate Berg and Mari Vial-Golden in Echoes. Image: Brendan Ragan

Nov. 17-Dec 17

Next up for the contemporary theater company: a play about two women separated by 175 years—a modern-day British woman who travels to Syria to become a jihadi bride, and a Victorian aristocrat who moves to Afghanistan to marry.

Nov. 17-19

This cutting-edge series explores the art of making music with the body with three solo works performed in the black box theater in New College’s Hamilton Center.