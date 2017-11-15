Two New Main Street Restaurants Open Today

The interior of PBnT Image: Joseph Loewy

Five Points is getting livelier today, thanks to the opening of not one, but two new restaurants: Element and PBnT. The two new eateries both share ownership with the seafood-centric Duval's, located just down Main Street, but they're different in almost every way. While Element specializes in high-end steaks and roasts, PBnT concentrates on the dishes that give the restaurant its name: pizza, burgers and tacos. A ribeye at Element will cost you $45. A burger at PBnT will run you $5.99.

The new spots are filling the adjacent spaces left empty by Fusion (previously Café Americano) and Ivory Lounge. Both spaces have undergone significant makeovers. PBnT has a kid-friendly fast casual setup, while Element offers white tablecloths, a swanky bar and a Sunday brunch. Scope 'em out.

Element is located at 1413 Main St., Sarasota, and is open for dinner 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call (941) 706-6455 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

PBnT is located next door at 1409 Main St., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more info, call (941) 914-9955 or visit the restaurant's website.