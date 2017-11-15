Two for one
Two New Main Street Restaurants Open Today
Element and PBnT share the same owner, but are very different.
Five Points is getting livelier today, thanks to the opening of not one, but two new restaurants: Element and PBnT. The two new eateries both share ownership with the seafood-centric Duval's, located just down Main Street, but they're different in almost every way. While Element specializes in high-end steaks and roasts, PBnT concentrates on the dishes that give the restaurant its name: pizza, burgers and tacos. A ribeye at Element will cost you $45. A burger at PBnT will run you $5.99.
The new spots are filling the adjacent spaces left empty by Fusion (previously Café Americano) and Ivory Lounge. Both spaces have undergone significant makeovers. PBnT has a kid-friendly fast casual setup, while Element offers white tablecloths, a swanky bar and a Sunday brunch. Scope 'em out.
Element is located at 1413 Main St., Sarasota, and is open for dinner 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call (941) 706-6455 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page.
PBnT is located next door at 1409 Main St., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more info, call (941) 914-9955 or visit the restaurant's website.