Thanks to Augmented Reality, You Can Now Bring Your Tervis to Life

Tervis' new AR holiday tumbler. Image: Courtesy Tervis

Tervis is at it again—this time with the introduction of its first Augmented Reality tumbler.

Augmented Reality takes a live view of the world and then adds computer-generated sensory output that you can see through an app on your phone. In Tervis' case, the company created a limited-edition tumbler just in time for the holidays that features gingerbread houses, trees and various candy that you would find on a gingerbread house. When viewed through a (free!) compatible app powered by Vuforia (available through the App Store), a hungry gingerbread man will appear on your cup and begin to eat all the cookies and candy.

“Tervis was the inventor of insulted drinkware back in 1946,” says Tervis president Rogan Donelly. “We continue to be the leader by introducing new technology and ideas to make our drinkware experience enjoyable and personable for our fans.”

This gingerbread cup is the first of its kind for Tervis; it comes in the 16 oz. size with a lid for $19.99 both online and in Tervis stores.

Here's a preview of how it works: