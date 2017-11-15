A Plant-Based Thanksgiving Cooking Class, Cocktails with Designer Camilyn Beth, and Other Local Dining Events

Nov. 16

The Florida House Institute and the Food Pharmacy host a Thanksgiving cooking class that will feature delicious, healthy recipes for the whole family. After the cooking class, students will have the opportunity to enjoy what they've prepared, from appetizers to dessert. This event takes place from 6–8 p.m. and costs $45 to attend. 4454 South Beneva Road, Sarasota

Nov. 16

Paint Nail Bar hosts a cocktail night with local designer Camilyn Beth. Shop Cami's collection of dresses while sipping on a delicious holiday cocktail from Jackson Morgan Southern Cream. Your presence will earn you a spot in a giveaway featuring $100 to shop Camilyn Beth, as well as a bottle from Jackson Morgan. This event takes place from 4–8 p.m. 1417 First St., Sarasota

Nov. 17

Party like you're living in the '20s at the Sarasota Garden Club's anniversary party. This event will feature a carving station, champagne, desserts of the 20's, live music and dancing, a silent auction, and antique cars. Dress to impress in a '20s style costume. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members and can be purchased here. 1131 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota

Nov. 18

Mattison's Forty-One hosts a luxurious dinner featuring the fabulous flavor of wild truffles. Dinner will be paired with superior wines from Castello Banfi. This event takes place from 6:30–10:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person. 7275 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Nov. 18

Chef and cookbook author Warren Caterson shares kitchen tips, cooking hints, and comical anecdotes so that you can avoid losing your mind while cooking this Thanksgiving. He will answer any questions you may have when it comes to preparing your Thanksgiving feast. This event takes place at the Manatee County Public Library from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and is free to the public. 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton

Nov. 18

Learn about different traditions at the annual multicultural festival in Bradenton. This festival will feature various food vendors, a traditional flag parade, and multicultural music and dancing. The festival takes place from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 6800 14th St. W, Bradenton

Naughty Monk One Year Anniversary Party

Nov. 18

Come out to Naughty Monk Brewery to celebrate their one year anniversary with live music, food, entertainment, raffles, prizes, and most of all... Beer! Food vendors will include Oak N Stone, Poppo's Taqueria, Truman's Tap and Grill, Caddy Shak's, Texas Road House, and more. This event takes place from 11 a.m. until midnight. 2507 Lakewood Ranch, Blvd, Bradenton

Nov. 18-19

Catch the last weekend of the Sarasota Medieval Fair and nosh on a variety of themed snacks—including turkey legs and English ales. (By popular demand, this year the fair will offer two pub crawls every day.) Get your tickets here.