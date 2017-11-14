The Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving in Sarasota 2017

Dine In

Thanksgiving at the Ritz-Carlton will be held in its Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal will be served buffet style, featuring regionally inspired fare accompanied by live entertainment and children's activities.

How Much: $119 for adults, $42 for children under 12, and free for children 3 and under.

Ruth's Chris will be serving up a three-course Thanksgiving feast. The first course will offer traditional salads or seafood gumbo; the second will feature oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry relish (guests can also choose a side of mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or creamed spinach); and the final course will be a dessert duo of pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice-cream.

How Much: $39.95 for adults, $12.95 for children. For reservations call (941) 924-9442 or book online.

Louies Modern will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 12-8 p.m. The buffet will offer all the Thanksgiving trimmings, including a chef-helmed carving station, a modern seafood station, salads and breads, side dishes, vegetables and holiday desserts.

How Much: Adults $65, children $25, children under 5 eat for free. For reservations call (941) 552-9688.

Libby's will be hosting their Thanksgiving celebration from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The restaurant will serve a dinner plate comprised of roast turkey with savory herb gravy, Yukon potato puree, butternut squash and quinoa pilaf, green bean casserole, bacon Brussels sprouts, stuffing and pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whipped cream. Select regular lunch and dinner items will also be available.

How Much: Adults $35, children $15. For reservations call (941) 487-7300.

Enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving meal accompanied by a great view at Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and will serve traditional favorites such as roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie. It will also be offering Thanksgiving to-go packages if you feel like enjoying your meal from home.

How Much: Adults $29.95, children 12 and under $16.95. To-go packages $99.

Enjoy Thanksgiving on the water at Marina Jack from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. The dining room will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner menu featuring roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, savory herb sausage stuffing, gravy, green bean almandine and cranberry sauce, and other holiday specials. There will also be two holiday cruises with their own special Thanksgiving buffets.

How Much: Prices vary depending on the dish. The holiday cruise is $59.95 for adults and $39.95 for children 9 and under. For reservations call (941) 365-4232.

Dine in at Mattison's Forty-One for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Dining room seating begins at 11 a.m. The Thanksgiving meal includes Joyce Farms oven-roasted turkey and a gourmet turkey dinner special featuring turkey roulade with apricot-pecan stuffing, black-pepper red-wine gravy and maple-glazed acorn squash with house-made bacon. A more traditional dinner includes giblet gravy, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, apple-walnut stuffing, green beans, fresh cranberry relish and rolls with Boursin butter.

How Much: Adults $29.95, children 12 and under $15.95. For reservations call (941) 921-03400.

Chef Jim Copening will be preparing a Thanksgiving meal at Arts & Eats from 4–8 p.m. featuring traditional holiday favorites like smoked turkey with all the trimmings, soup or salad, and pumpkin cheesecake.

How Much: $35 per person. For reservations call (941) 201-6647.

Polo Grill and Bar will serve a Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 12–5 p.m. featuring an artisanal cheese display, chilled shrimp, roasted turkey, ham, and prime rib, seared salmon and organic chicken. Hot offerings include butternut squash bisque, maple syrup-braised sweet potatoes and baked aged cheddar mac-and-cheese. Cold offerings include kale Waldorf salad, roasted autumn root vegetable salad and a variety of specialty desserts, from pastries, tarts, and a spiced pumpkin cream cheese roulade.

How Much: Adults $42, children 12 and under $20. For reservations call (941) 782-0899 or book online.

Gather with family and friends at Seasons 52 for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. The meal will feature an oven-roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, french green beans, mashed butternut squash, house-made cranberry relish, and a mini pumpkin pie dessert.

How Much: Adults $26.90, children $12.90. For reservations call (941) 702-9652 or book online.

Starting at 11 a.m., Thanksgiving at The Capital Grille will feature a slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney, and mashed potatoes to share. Pumpkin cheesecake will be offered for dessert. A full a la carte dinner menu will also be available.

How Much: Adults $39, children $15. For reservations call (941) 256-3647 or book online.

A large selection of starters and entrées will be served for Thanksgiving at The Table Creekside this year. Entrées will include a "pilgrim carving feast" featuring roast turkey, slow-roasted Virginia ham shank, King Arthur-stuffed Maine lobster, lemon-scented pan-seared Chilean sea bass, and colossal Florida stone crab. For dessert, there's a choice of a pumpkin tartlette and a Gianduja chocolate sphere. Thanksgiving dishes will be served with sweet potato cobbler, brioche Serrano giblet stuffing and cranberry loquat jam.

How Much: Prices vary depending on the dish. For reservations call (941) 921-9465.

Celebrate the holiday at Fleming's with a three-course menu starting at 11 a.m. The first course is a choice of salad or lobster bisque. The main course is mixed herb-roasted turkey breast with savory turkey gravy served with fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce and housemade brioche stuffing. Sides include roasted sweet potatoes with marshmallow, green beans with bacon, onions, and almonds, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. For dessert, there's a choice of carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake.

How Much: Adults $40, children 12 and under $15 with an individual children's menu. For reservations call (941) 358-9463 or book online.

Enjoy a full dinner menu as well as a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings and other chef specials at The Bijou Cafe. The restaurant will be open from 12–8 p.m.

How Much: $29.95 per person. For reservations call (941) 366-8111 or book online.

Take Out

If holiday baking isn't your thing, Retrobaked has you covered. The bakery will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu with a large selection of seasonal cupcakes and treats. All items are free of gluten, dairy, and eggs. Order by Nov. 17 to reserve your desserts.

How Much: Four-pack variety of cupcakes: $20; Thanksgiving sampler: $30 per box; chocolate chip banana bread: $6.50 per loaf; quarter-sheet of brownies: $48. To place an order click here.

Sprouts Farmers Market

This Thanksgiving, Sprouts is offering fully prepared meals as well as catering. The grocery store will be offering an all-natural turkey meal, a spiral sliced ham meal, a USDA-choice boneless rib roast meal, and a boneless turkey breast meal. It will also have a variety of catering trays, including a meat and cheese tray, a fresh vegetable tray, a fresh fruit tray, dessert trays, and more. To place an order click here.

How Much: Prices vary depending on which meal or catering tray you select. 8330 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Let Brick's Smoked Meats help you out this Thanksgiving with its Texas smoked meats and side dishes to go. Brick's will have a variety of to-go packages for those looking for a full Thanksgiving meal, as well as some of its signature side dishes to complement the Thanksgiving table. Menu includes prime brisket, smoked turkey with cranberry orange relish, mashed sweet potato crumble, sage sausage cornbread dressing, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pecan custard for dessert. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

How Much: Thanksgiving feast menus are available for approximately $18-$20 per person and begin at 4-6 people. Side items available a la carte. For more detailed information on pricing, call 941-993-1435.

TableSeide Restaurant Group

Enjoy a multi-course Thanksgiving meal delivered to your home courtesy of TableSeide Restaurant Group. For starters, choose from a carbonara deviled eggs with Nueske bacon, crushed peas and Parmesan, or a lemon & thyme poached shrimp peppadew pepper cocktail. Salads include a kale Caesar or a winter salad with roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pepitas, goat cheese and pomegranate vinaigrette. The main course includes either a whole roasted or sliced turkey with sage and sausage stuffing, plus entrees including honey-baked ham with Dijon mustard or sliced beef tenderloin with horseradish crèma. Sides include white truffle mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin with crème fraîche and candied pecans, aged white cheddar mac 'n' cheese with Gruyère crust, grain mustard-and-whiskey-braised Brussels sprouts, honey-roasted spiced carrots, green bean casserole with oyster mushroom béchamel, cranberry sauce, gravy and sea salt Parker house rolls. For dessert, choose either a pumpkin pie or an apple caramel pie. You will also receive a bottle of Veuve Cliquot.

How Much: $325 plus tax (feeds 6-8 people). Orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and can be picked up or delivered by Nov. 22. Free delivery within 34236 zip code. To place an order call (941) 552-9650.