  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Thanksgiving 2017

The Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving in Sarasota 2017

Don't feel like preparing a Thanksgiving feast at home this year? Here's your guide to local restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/14/2017 at 4:33pm

Shutterstock 322296077 feehxa

Image: Shutterstock

Dine In

The Ritz-Carlton 

Thanksgiving at the Ritz-Carlton will be held in its Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal will be served buffet style, featuring regionally inspired fare accompanied by live entertainment and children's activities. 

How Much: $119 for adults, $42 for children under 12, and free for children 3 and under. 

Ruth's Chris  

Ruth's Chris will be serving up a three-course Thanksgiving feast. The first course will offer traditional salads or seafood gumbo; the second will feature oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry relish (guests can also choose a side of mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or creamed spinach); and the final course will be a dessert duo of pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice-cream.

How Much: $39.95 for adults, $12.95 for children. For reservations call (941) 924-9442 or book online.  

Louies Modern 

Louies Modern will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 12-8 p.m. The buffet will offer all the Thanksgiving trimmings, including a chef-helmed carving station, a modern seafood station, salads and breads, side dishes, vegetables and holiday desserts. 

How Much: Adults $65, children $25, children under 5 eat for free. For reservations call (941) 552-9688. 

Libby's Cafe & Bar

Libby's will be hosting their Thanksgiving celebration from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The restaurant will serve a dinner plate comprised of roast turkey with savory herb gravy, Yukon potato puree, butternut squash and quinoa pilaf, green bean casserole, bacon Brussels sprouts, stuffing and pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whipped cream. Select regular lunch and dinner items will also be available. 

How Much: Adults $35, children $15. For reservations call (941) 487-7300.  

Pier 22 Waterfront Restaurant

Enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving meal accompanied by a great view at Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and will serve traditional favorites such as roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie. It will also be offering Thanksgiving to-go packages if you feel like enjoying your meal from home.

How Much: Adults $29.95, children 12 and under $16.95. To-go packages $99. 

Marina Jack

Enjoy Thanksgiving on the water at Marina Jack from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.  The dining room will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner menu featuring roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, savory herb sausage stuffing, gravy, green bean almandine and cranberry sauce, and other holiday specials. There will also be two holiday cruises with their own special Thanksgiving buffets.

How Much: Prices vary depending on the dish. The holiday cruise is $59.95 for adults and $39.95 for children 9 and under. For reservations call (941) 365-4232. 

Mattison's Forty-One

Dine in at Mattison's Forty-One for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Dining room seating begins at 11 a.m. The Thanksgiving meal includes Joyce Farms oven-roasted turkey and a gourmet turkey dinner special featuring turkey roulade with apricot-pecan stuffing, black-pepper red-wine gravy and maple-glazed acorn squash with house-made bacon. A more traditional dinner includes giblet gravy, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, apple-walnut stuffing, green beans, fresh cranberry relish and rolls with Boursin butter.

How Much: Adults $29.95, children 12 and under $15.95. For reservations call (941) 921-03400. 

Arts & Eats

Chef Jim Copening will be preparing a Thanksgiving meal at Arts & Eats from 4–8 p.m. featuring traditional holiday favorites like smoked turkey with all the trimmings, soup or salad, and pumpkin cheesecake.

How Much: $35 per person. For reservations call (941) 201-6647. 

Polo Grill and Bar

Polo Grill and Bar will serve a Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 12–5 p.m. featuring an artisanal cheese display, chilled shrimp, roasted turkey, ham, and prime rib, seared salmon and organic chicken. Hot offerings include butternut squash bisque, maple syrup-braised sweet potatoes and baked aged cheddar mac-and-cheese. Cold offerings include kale Waldorf salad, roasted autumn root vegetable salad and a variety of specialty desserts, from pastries, tarts, and a spiced pumpkin cream cheese roulade. 

How Much: Adults $42, children 12 and under $20. For reservations call (941) 782-0899 or book online

Seasons 52

Gather with family and friends at Seasons 52 for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. The meal will feature an oven-roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, french green beans, mashed butternut squash, house-made cranberry relish, and a mini pumpkin pie dessert.

How Much: Adults $26.90, children $12.90. For reservations call (941) 702-9652 or book online. 

The Capital Grille

Starting at 11 a.m., Thanksgiving at The Capital Grille will feature a slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney, and mashed potatoes to share. Pumpkin cheesecake will be offered for dessert. A full a la carte dinner menu will also be available. 

How Much: Adults $39, children $15. For reservations call (941) 256-3647 or book online

The Table Creekside 

A large selection of starters and entrées will be served for Thanksgiving at The Table Creekside this year. Entrées will include a "pilgrim carving feast" featuring roast turkey, slow-roasted Virginia ham shank, King Arthur-stuffed Maine lobster, lemon-scented pan-seared Chilean sea bass, and colossal Florida stone crab. For dessert, there's a choice of a pumpkin tartlette and a Gianduja chocolate sphere. Thanksgiving dishes will be served with sweet potato cobbler, brioche Serrano giblet stuffing and cranberry loquat jam.

How Much: Prices vary depending on the dish. For reservations call (941) 921-9465. 

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Celebrate the holiday at Fleming's with a three-course menu starting at 11 a.m. The first course is a choice of salad or lobster bisque. The main course is mixed herb-roasted turkey breast with savory turkey gravy served with fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce and housemade brioche stuffing. Sides include roasted sweet potatoes with marshmallow, green beans with bacon, onions, and almonds, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. For dessert, there's a choice of carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake. 

How Much: Adults $40, children 12 and under $15 with an individual children's menu. For reservations call (941) 358-9463 or book online

The Bijou Cafe

Enjoy a full dinner menu as well as a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings and other chef specials at The Bijou Cafe. The restaurant will be open from 12–8 p.m.

How Much: $29.95 per person. For reservations call (941) 366-8111 or book online

Shutterstock 219212602 p042n1

Image: Shutterstock

Take Out

Retrobaked

If holiday baking isn't your thing, Retrobaked has you covered. The bakery will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu with a large selection of seasonal cupcakes and treats. All items are free of gluten, dairy, and eggs. Order by Nov. 17 to reserve your desserts.

How Much: Four-pack variety of cupcakes: $20; Thanksgiving sampler: $30 per box; chocolate chip banana bread: $6.50 per loaf; quarter-sheet of brownies: $48. To place an order click here

Sprouts Farmers Market

This Thanksgiving, Sprouts is offering fully prepared meals as well as catering. The grocery store will be offering an all-natural turkey meal, a spiral sliced ham meal, a USDA-choice boneless rib roast meal, and a boneless turkey breast meal. It will also have a variety of catering trays, including a meat and cheese tray, a fresh vegetable tray, a fresh fruit tray, dessert trays, and more. To place an order click here

How Much: Prices vary depending on which meal or catering tray you select. 8330 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Brick's Smoked Meats

Let Brick's Smoked Meats help you out this Thanksgiving with its Texas smoked meats and side dishes to go. Brick's will have a variety of to-go packages for those looking for a full Thanksgiving meal, as well as some of its signature side dishes to complement the Thanksgiving table. Menu includes prime brisket, smoked turkey with cranberry orange relish, mashed sweet potato crumble, sage sausage cornbread dressing, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pecan custard for dessert. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance. 

How Much: Thanksgiving feast menus are available for approximately $18-$20 per person and begin at 4-6 people. Side items available a la carte. For more detailed information on pricing, call 941-993-1435. 

TableSeide Restaurant Group

Enjoy a multi-course Thanksgiving meal delivered to your home courtesy of TableSeide Restaurant Group. For starters, choose from a carbonara deviled eggs with Nueske bacon, crushed peas and Parmesan, or a lemon & thyme poached shrimp peppadew pepper cocktail. Salads include a kale Caesar or a winter salad with roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pepitas, goat cheese and pomegranate vinaigrette. The main course includes either a whole roasted or sliced turkey with sage and sausage stuffing, plus entrees including honey-baked ham with Dijon mustard or sliced beef tenderloin with horseradish crèma. Sides include white truffle mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin with crème fraîche and candied pecans, aged white cheddar mac 'n' cheese with Gruyère crust, grain mustard-and-whiskey-braised Brussels sprouts, honey-roasted spiced carrots, green bean casserole with oyster mushroom béchamel, cranberry sauce, gravy and sea salt Parker house rolls. For dessert, choose either a pumpkin pie or an apple caramel pie. You will also receive a bottle of Veuve Cliquot.

How Much: $325 plus tax (feeds 6-8 people). Orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and can be picked up or delivered by Nov. 22. Free delivery within 34236 zip code. To place an order call (941) 552-9650. 

Filed under
Thanksgiving
Show Comments
In this Article

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Hotel, Resort 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive

An 11-acre luxury sanctuary at the intersection of downtown Sarasota and Sarasota Bay. Marble-trimmed bathrooms, in-room safe, 24-hour in-room dining, turndo...

Brick's Smoked Meats

$$ American, Barbecue, Mexican 1528 E. State St.

Brick's pays homage to the food of central Texas, referencing the smoked meat traditions of Central European immigrants, as well as the influence of Mexican cooking.

Editor’s Pick

Retrobaked

$ Bakery 933 12th St. W.

It sounds counterintuitive, but this Village of the Arts bakery whips up gluten-free, vegan cupcakes and sweet treats (cookies, breads, brownies and more) th...

Editor’s Pick

Bijou Cafe

$$$ European, French 1287 1st Street

A fine-dining tradition in the heart of downtown Sarasota’s arts district since 1986

Editor’s Pick

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

$$$ Steakhouse 2001 Siesta Drive

Classic steakhouse fare, inventive small plates, an award-winning wine list and one of the best happy hours in town.

Editor’s Pick

The Table Creekside

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Editor’s Pick

The Capital Grille

$$$$ Steakhouse 180 University Town Center Drive

Capital Grille lives up to its own high standards at the UTC mall in Sarasota.

Seasons 52

$$$ New American 170 University Town Center Drive

Seasonally inspired ingredients at their peak of freshness combine with rustic cooking techniques to bring you light, sophisticated fare.

Polo Grill and Bar

$$$ New American 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Casual American cuisine with global soul, a hopping lounge area, and live entertainment.

Arts & Eats

$$$ Mediterranean, New American 1114 12th St. W.

Chef Jim Chopening’s food is inspired by the ethnic flavors he experienced living in New York City. The menu includes global dishes like curries, seafood, pa...

Mattison's

$$$ New American Multiple Locations

Chef Paul Mattison’s award-winning menu includes fresh seafood, aged beef, duck, tapas, creative cocktails and first-rate wines and brews.

Editor’s Pick

Marina Jack

$$$ American, Seafood 2 Marina Plaza

Marina Jack is often the first place new arrivals choose for a meal, and it’s a favorite spot for locals to take tourists.

Pier 22

$$ New American, Seafood 1200 1st Avenue West

A beautiful view of the Manatee River is yours at this casually elegant restaurant/ballroom near the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Cafe + Bar

$$ New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Cafe + Bar has a fashionable, big-city energy and is always bustling.

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Editor’s Pick

Ruth's Chris Steak House

$$$$ Steakhouse 6700 S. Tamiami Trail

This renowned restaurant offers steaks seared to perfection and sizzling when they hit your table, as well as seafood, lamb chops, chicken and seasonal vegetables.

Editor’s Pick

Jack Dusty

$$$$ Seafood 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr

High-life indulgence and relaxed elegance are what Jack Dusty at the Ritz-Carlton delivers.

Related Content

Talking Turkey

Thanksgiving Cooking Tips from Chef Judi Gallagher

11/21/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Thanksgiving 2016

Your Guide to Thanksgiving in Sarasota 2016

11/16/2016 By Lana Allen

Weekly Planner

Wine Dinners, Skeleton Art Walks, and More Local Dining Events

11/02/2016 By Lana Allen

Eat This Now

Where and What To Eat This Week - 10/12/16

10/12/2016 Photography by Eat Beat Team

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Thanksgiving 2017

The Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving in Sarasota 2017

11/14/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Breaking News

UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

11/08/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

11/08/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Planned Parenthood "Leaving in High Style" Luncheon

11/14/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine, Women and Shoes Luncheon

11/14/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Let's Get Sandy

Meet the 2017 the Siesta Key Crystal Classic Winners

11/13/2017 Photography by Ella Melzer

Review

Musical Once Charms Audiences at Florida Studio Theatre

11/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Picture This

Clyde Butcher's New Gallery Opens on St. Armands Circle

11/09/2017 By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

11/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop to It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

11/10/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Photographer Cliff Roles

11/10/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Lashing Out

I Tried It: Lash Lifts

11/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Equestrian, Restaurateur and Do-Gooder Jaymie Klauber Keeps it Real With Her Beauty Routine

11/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Next Best Thing

Yellow Strawberry's Master Stylist Richard Weintraub Talks Hair Trends to Try Now

11/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11/02/2017 By Heather Duhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: 1920s Bungalow in Downtown Sarasota

11/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Interior Design Awards 2017

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

11/03/2017

Real Estate Junkie

Home Tour: Tony Jacklin's Former Bradenton Residence

11/03/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Best of Sarasota 2018

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2018!

11/13/2017

Let's Get Sandy

Meet the 2017 the Siesta Key Crystal Classic Winners

11/13/2017 Photography by Ella Melzer

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

11/01/2017 By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

11/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe