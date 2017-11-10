  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Men's Fashion

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Photographer Cliff Roles

Photographer and man-about-town Cliff Roles shares the secrets to his practical, durable style.

By Alicia King Robinson 11/10/2017 at 10:20am

Be1u7279 jr286t

Cliff Roles

Image: Cliff Roles

If you haven’t seen photographer Cliff Roles out and about around Sarasota’s social scene, you must be living under a rock. The warm and engaging United Kingdom native works three to four gigs a day. He took a break from his place behind the camera to talk about his day-to-day style and what he loves most about his job. 

WHO: Cliff Roles, 64, photographer

Dsc02973 2 ciyuac

Image: Cliff Roles

WHAT I DO: [I capture] lots of the town’s nonprofit events—fundraisers, luncheons, galas, balls and dinners, etc. I also shoot the production photos for the Asolo Repertory Theatre, the Players Centre for Performing Arts and Theatre Odyssey.   

Every year I go “walkabout,” which means that I travel far and wide for a month or two discovering new places in the world. I just returned from driving through Europe for a month with a colleague, for instance. We covered eight countries in August shooting lakes and mountain panoramas. As a result of my trip to Europe in 2013, I even published a book, Walkabout Europe, which you can still purchase through Amazon. 

FAVORITE FUNDRAISERS TO ATTEND: Ha—to name a favorite would be committing social suicide! But I do have to say that since my granddaughters have been in the world, I’ve enjoyed photographing children’s events more and more.

Img 8040 bk6hgx

Image: Alicia King Robinson

MY STYLE: Practical, durable and comfortable. 

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED: It has evolved out of necessity. For many years, I wore dark, heavy, multi-pocketed photographer’s vests or jackets in order to carry everything around with me at shoots. It was functional but very hot in the Florida climate. With routine comes experience, and recently, I’ve been wearing two types of short-sleeve fishing shirts by HUK and GILLZ, which are aerated and very cool. They come in all different patterns and look great un-tucked.

And after wearing my very comfortable New Balance shoes for many years, I’ve now also discovered Allbirds. I can stand and walk in them for hours on end.  

Img 8061 rlr4mo

Image: Alicia King Robinson

MY GO-TO’s: My wife Maria, my granddaughter-twins Emery and Aslin and my camera.

FAVORITE ITEM YOU OWN? My Nikon D5 camera with my Nikon 70–200 mm lens. They go together like fish and chips.

Img 8052 fxg0mm

Image: Alicia King Robinson

BEST STYLE TIP FOR MEN: My camera flash catches reflective surfaces. I would suggest that if you can’t have Lasik surgery, take the time to polish your eyeglasses before getting your photo taken with your lovely significant other. 

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PHOTOGRAPHY? I love creating memories and making people smile when they look at my work.   

Dsc 2476 pp x4zxkp

Image: Cliff Roles

FOR A NIGHT ON THE TOWN, I WOULD WEAR: The same clothes I wear during the day, as I’m always working. 

Cliff is wearing a Gillz shirt, pants purchased in Warsaw, Allbirds sneakers and accessorized with his Nikon D5 camera.

Filed under
what i wear to work
Show Comments
In this Article

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

Theater 838 N. Tamiami Trail

Long-running (now in its 87th season) community theater presents seven mainstage productions, mostly musicals, along with a summer season.

Asolo Repertory Theatre

Theater 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Asolo Rep’s Equity company performs a rotating repertory of plays, from classics to contemporary, November to June. Throughout the season, there are opportun...

Related Content

I Believe I Can Fry

Where to Get Great Fish and Chips in Sarasota

05/31/2016 By Marsha Fottler

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

07/21/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Breaking News

UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

11/08/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

11/08/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens on State Street

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Picture This

Clyde Butcher's New Gallery Opens on St. Armands Circle

11/09/2017 By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

11/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Snooty's Gala

11/06/2017 By Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2017

11/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Flip Flops & Fashion

11/03/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon

11/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Shop to It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

11/10/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Photographer Cliff Roles

11/10/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Lashing Out

I Tried It: Lash Lifts

11/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Equestrian, Restaurateur and Do-Gooder Jaymie Klauber Keeps it Real With Her Beauty Routine

11/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Next Best Thing

Yellow Strawberry's Master Stylist Richard Weintraub Talks Hair Trends to Try Now

11/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11/02/2017 By Heather Duhill

Home & Real Estate

Interior Design Awards 2017

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

11/03/2017

Real Estate Junkie

Home Tour: Tony Jacklin's Former Bradenton Residence

11/03/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

11/01/2017 By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

11/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe