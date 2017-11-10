  1. Fashion & Shopping
This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

Need some retail therapy? We've got you covered.

By Ella Melzer 11/10/2017 at 10:49am

Image: Shutterstock

Hand Picked SRQ Pop-Up

Head to 307 Orange Ave. for a new pop-up shop from Sarasota Architectural Salvage's Jesse White. The space is divided into room displays, collections and thematic offerings. Artists, collectors, creators and designers present their offerings in a unique, personalized way. Items are available by the piece or the ensemble. 

St. Armands Circle Annual Fall Sidewalk Sale

November 11-12

You'll find great discounts at your favorite St. Armands shops all lined up along the sidewalk this weekend. And if you venture inside, you'll find various shops offering store-wide discounts, like 20 percent off at Apricot Lane and 25 percent off at Soma. While you're there check out the Joseph Ribkoff trunk show at Foxy Lady on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Eleganza Italian Fine Leather Sale 

Through Nov. 11 

Looking for that perfect brown leather bag to take you through fall? Now is the time to score with 25 percent off the entire store at Eleganza in downtown Sarasota. 

Sur La Table Fall Sale

Through Nov. 12

Up to 65 percent off big kitchen names such as KitchenAid, Nordic, Cuisinart and Wusthof. Plus, up to 50 percent off everything you need to set your Thanksgiving table, including dinnerware, serving dishes, table linens and  the wine glasses. 

Vintage Flea at Ginny and Jane E's

Nov. 12

Make the trek up to Anna Maria Island for its first market of the season, featuring art, antiques, coastal-chic accessories and home decor, jewelry and more. 

Hayley Paige Occasions at Calvet Couture Sarasota

Nov. 14-18

Preview fresh-off-the-runway designs from Hayley Paige and receive an exclusive discount on your purchase. Appointments only; email calvetcouture@gmail.com to book yours.

Rosemary Indie Market

Nov. 18

The popular monthly market returns for the season, setting up in front of Canned Ham Vintage in the Rosemary District. You'll find cards, candles, vintage clothing and accessories, jewelry, produce and much more, and a food truck will be on hand to satisfy any hunger cravings. Rain or shine.  

