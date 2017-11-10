This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

Head to 307 Orange Ave. for a new pop-up shop from Sarasota Architectural Salvage's Jesse White. The space is divided into room displays, collections and thematic offerings. Artists, collectors, creators and designers present their offerings in a unique, personalized way. Items are available by the piece or the ensemble.

November 11-12

You'll find great discounts at your favorite St. Armands shops all lined up along the sidewalk this weekend. And if you venture inside, you'll find various shops offering store-wide discounts, like 20 percent off at Apricot Lane and 25 percent off at Soma. While you're there check out the Joseph Ribkoff trunk show at Foxy Lady on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Through Nov. 11

Looking for that perfect brown leather bag to take you through fall? Now is the time to score with 25 percent off the entire store at Eleganza in downtown Sarasota.

Through Nov. 12

Up to 65 percent off big kitchen names such as KitchenAid, Nordic, Cuisinart and Wusthof. Plus, up to 50 percent off everything you need to set your Thanksgiving table, including dinnerware, serving dishes, table linens and the wine glasses.

Nov. 12

Make the trek up to Anna Maria Island for its first market of the season, featuring art, antiques, coastal-chic accessories and home decor, jewelry and more.

Nov. 14-18

Preview fresh-off-the-runway designs from Hayley Paige and receive an exclusive discount on your purchase. Appointments only; email calvetcouture@gmail.com to book yours.

Nov. 18

The popular monthly market returns for the season, setting up in front of Canned Ham Vintage in the Rosemary District. You'll find cards, candles, vintage clothing and accessories, jewelry, produce and much more, and a food truck will be on hand to satisfy any hunger cravings. Rain or shine.